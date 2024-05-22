Aptamer and Timser partner to deliver world’s first blood test for cervical cancer

Aptamer Group plc (AIM: APTA), the developer of novel Optimer® binders to enable innovation in the life sciences industry, has signed an agreement with Timser Group, a pharmaceutical company focused on women’s health, with a deal value of up to £465,000.

Under the terms of the agreement, Aptamer Group will develop Optimer binders to Timser’s patented cervical cancer biomarker panel. This three-protein signature can be used to detect cervical cancer and precancerous lesions. The Optimers will power the world’s first blood test for cervical cancer, preventing invasive smear tests and delivering earlier, more sensitive diagnostics.

Pairs of Optimer binders will be developed to each of the three biomarker proteins that form the unique cervical cancer signature. Timser will receive a license for the use of the Optimers in its specific test combination, which is patented in 21 countries, including the USA.

Cervical cancer is the fourth most common cancer type in women worldwide. Present screening methods rely on invasive and relatively low-sensitivity Papanicolaou (PAP) smear tests. The Optimer enabled Timser’s diagnostic will allow earlier detection at the precancerous lesion stage, which is associated with increased survival. The use of a blood-based test over traditional PAP smears will offer the potential for increased detection rates by improving uptake due to the less invasive testing method.

As Timser expands its diagnostic tests into diverse markets, including low-income countries, the Optimer binders offer advantages to support continued supply and quality.

With superior shelf-life and enhanced temperature stability compared to antibodies, Optimer binders facilitate global test distribution without compromising quality or performance. Previous attempts by Timser to develop antibodies to support the test have failed due to issues with antibody batch variability and supply chains. Unlike antibodies, Optimer binders are chemically manufactured, giving consistent quality, with the potential to use multiple manufacturers both locally and globally to prevent supply chain issues.

We are delighted to partner with Timser Group to facilitate their ground-breaking cancer diagnostic with Optimer binders. This deal demonstrates the increasing recognition of the Optimer platform to deliver high-quality affinity ligands. We believe that implementing Optimer technology will allow our partners to overcome previous issues experienced with antibody variability and supply chains, and we look forward to delivering much-needed improvements to cervical cancer tests. Dr. Arron Tolley, Chief Technical Officer of Aptamer Group