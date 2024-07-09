Update on progress in Unilever partnership

Aptamer Group, the developer of novel Optimer® binders to enable innovation in the life sciences industry, is providing an update on the partnership with Unilever to deliver Optimer binders for cosmetic applications.

In 2022, Aptamer initiated a partnership with Unilever for the development of Optimer binders with the aim of treating malodour in personal care products. Following successful Optimer development, the binders have been rigorously tested at both Aptamer Group and Unilever showing highly positive and reproducible results, indicating their potential for use in downstream products.

Based on these results, a patent was submitted on 28 March 2024, to protect the developed Optimer binders and give Aptamer Group precedence for the protection of the intellectual property.

Work to test the Optimer binders is ongoing in Unilever’s labs. Unilever plans to conduct on-person functionality studies in the second half of 2024.

The global deodorant market alone was valued at $25.6 billion in 2023, with Unilever being the market leader as the largest antiperspirant and deodorant manufacturer in the world.

It is anticipated that this project will be completed over the next two years, and if successful, could result in Aptamer licensing the Optimer binders to Unilever.

“I’m pleased to provide this update on our work with Unilever. The early success we have seen to date in evaluating our Optimers that aim to treat malodour has been promising. We are excited to support our partners at Unilever in advancing these binders to the next stage of development with on-person functionality studies. Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) like personal care products can progress to market more rapidly than diagnostics or therapeutic products. Optimers offer advantages such as stability, shelf life and consistent manufacturability making them ideal molecules for FMCG / cosmetic applications.  If the Optimer binders continue to progress through the testing and manufacturing stages in Unilever’s hands, then we anticipate the completion of this project within two years.”
 

Dr Arron Tolley, Chief Technical Officer of Aptamer Group

