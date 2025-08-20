Sleep problems in teenagers predict self-harm risk over time

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
University of WarwickAug 20 2025

Self-harm in young people is a major public health concern, rates are rising, and the adolescent years presents a critical period of intervention. Another modern challenge facing adolescents is sleep deficiency, with global reductions in total sleep time and inconsistent sleep patterns, and as many as 70% of teenagers getting inadequate sleep. 

Published today in the Journal of Child Psychology and Psychiatry, researchers at The University of Warwick and University of Birmingham have investigated this relationship between multiple measures of sleep problems and self-harm, using data from over 10,000 teenagers from the Millenium Cohort. 

10,000 teenagers, aged 14, were asked about their sleep problems including how long they slept on school days, how long it took to get to sleep, and how often they awoke during the night. They were also asked whether they had self-harmed at 14, a question they were asked again three years later when surveyed at 17 years old. 

Michaela Pawley, PhD Candidate, Department of Psychology, University of Warwick, and first author said: "Using large scale data like this really allows you to explore longitudinal relationships at a population level. In this analysis, we discovered that shorter sleep on school days, longer time to fall asleep and more frequent night awakenings at age 14 associated with self-harm concurrently and 3 years later at age 17." 

"While this is clearly an unfavourable relationship, one positive from this research is that sleep is a modifiable risk factor - we can actually do something about it. If the link between sleep and self-harm holds true and with well-placed interventions in schools and homes, there is a lot we can do to turn the tide." 

The researchers found that sleep problems at age 14 were directly associated with self-harm behaviour at age 14 and again at age 17, showing that teenage sleep can have long lasting impacts on self-harm, and could be an avenue to support teenagers at risk. 

Related Stories

Sleep problems contributed to risk, even when accounting for other factors that have shown to influence self-harm such as age, sex, socio-economic status, previous instances of self-harm, self-esteem and, importantly, levels of depression. Importantly, only sleep was consistently significant when looking cross-sectionally (age 14) and longitudinally (age 17). 

Senior author Professor Nicole Tang, Director of Warwick Sleep and Pain Lab at The University of Warwick added: "Self-harm is one of the leading causes of death among adolescents and young adults. It is a sobering topic. Knowing that poor and fragmented sleep is often a marker preceding or co-occurring with suicidal thoughts and behaviour, it gives us a useful focus for risk monitoring and early prevention." 

The researchers were interested in what could explain this relationship and tested the idea that poor sleep is linked with poorer decision making, which increases your risk of self-harm behaviour. This turned out to not be the case, leaving an open question as to how poor sleep is associated with risk of self-harm. 

Regardless, because adolescence is a critical period of vulnerability and potential prevention for self-harm, this study emphasises that sleep health needs to be prioritised in adolescents. Doing so could have long lasting protective effects. 

Source:

University of Warwick

Journal reference:

Pawley, M., et al. (2025). The longitudinal role of sleep on self‐harm during adolescence: A birth cohort study. Journal of Child Psychology and Psychiatry. doi.org/10.1111/jcpp.70018.

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Research News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Breast milk fatty acids help babies sleep longer, study finds
Teen screen time linked to poor sleep and brain changes
New theory sheds light on why sleep cycles matter for memory
Personalized CPAP treatment could reduce cardiovascular risk in sleep apnea patients
Conch shell blowing lowers apnea events during REM sleep
Use of sleep heart rate patterns to forecast diabetes risk in pregnancy
Study finds significant associations between sleep traits and 172 diseases
Can probiotics help you sleep better?

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Oxytocin may protect mood during sleep disruption in women