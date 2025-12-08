Hotter days and nights are already stealing sleep across the U.S.

Using more than 12 million nights of wearable sleep data, researchers show that warmer days and nights already reduce sleep across the U.S., with future climate warming expected to deepen losses and widen existing health and social inequalities.

Study: Impact of heat exposure on sleep health and its population vulnerability in the United States. Image Credit: Stock-Asso / Shutterstock

Study: Impact of heat exposure on sleep health and its population vulnerability in the United States. Image Credit: Stock-Asso / Shutterstock

In a recent study published in the journal Environment International, researchers investigated associations between heat exposure and sleep health.

Exposure to high ambient temperatures suppresses the normal reduction in core body temperature, which signals the onset of sleep and entry into deeper sleep stages. Nighttime and daytime heat exposure can alter circadian thermoregulation and disturb the wake–sleep rhythm. Heat-related sleep impairments have been associated with adverse mental and cardiovascular health outcomes.

Quasi-experimental and observational studies have reported associations between higher nighttime and daytime temperatures and reductions in total sleep time (TST) in adults and children. Studies also suggest that sleep quality, including sleep continuity, sleep stages, and macrostructure, is an important predictor of physical and mental health. Nevertheless, how environmental heat impacts multidimensional sleep quality in large populations remains less well understood.

About the study

In the present study, researchers assessed the associations of outdoor heat exposure with multidimensional sleep health using longitudinal data from the All of Us Research Program (AoU) in the United States. AoU commenced in May 2017, recruiting over one million adults, with multimodal data collection through questionnaires, electronic health records (EHRs), genomics, biospecimens, physical measurements, and digital wearables.

The primary outcome was total sleep time. Secondary outcomes included sleep onset timing, sleep continuity, and sleep stage-specific durations. Existing disease status was determined from EHRs. Daily meteorological data, including precipitation, wind speed, maximum relative humidity, and minimum and maximum temperatures, were obtained for the period 1990–2023.

Longitudinal sleep data collected between 2010 and 2022 were linked to gridded meteorological data. Daytime (DTA) and nighttime (NTA) temperature anomalies were calculated as heat exposure metrics.

Related Stories

DTA and NTA were defined as the difference between the observed daily maximum or minimum temperature during the sleep-tracking day and the long-term average daily maximum or minimum temperature from 1990 to 2009, calculated at the ZIP code level.

A multivariate mixed-effects model was used to examine associations between heat exposure (NTA and DTA) and sleep outcomes. Vulnerability to heat exposure was assessed across spatiotemporal factors (month and climate zone), demographic characteristics (age, sex, ethnicity, socioeconomic status), and health-related conditions.

Estimated NTA–sleep duration associations were subsequently combined with projected NTA values from Shared Socioeconomic Pathway (SSP) climate scenarios to project future changes in total sleep time from 2020 to 2099.

Findings

The study included 14,232 individuals with a mean age of 50.5 years, contributing over 12.5 million person-days of sleep duration and onset data and 8.13 million person-days of sleep continuity and stage-specific data. Most participants were female (68.3 percent), White (81.5 percent), and non-Hispanic (89.9 percent). Mean total sleep time was 393.5 minutes, and average sleep efficiency was 91.5 percent.

Mean wake after sleep onset was 50.7 minutes. Average daily durations of deep, light, and rapid eye movement (REM) sleep were 60.9, 258.7, and 82.5 minutes, respectively. Mean nightly temperature anomaly was 0.9 °C, while mean daytime anomaly was 0.75 °C.

Among participants who shared EHR data, 22 percent had cancer, 14.5 percent had cardiovascular disease, 10 percent had depressive disorders, 5 percent had diabetes, and 11.7 percent had obesity.

A 10 °C increase in nighttime and daytime temperature anomalies was associated with 2.63 and 2.19 minutes lower total sleep time, respectively. A 10 °C increase in nighttime temperature anomaly was also associated with a 0.05-minute longer wake time after sleep onset, a 0.03 percentage-point lower sleep efficiency, a 1.66-minute delay in sleep onset, 1.58 minutes less light sleep, 0.93 minutes less deep sleep, and 0.19 minutes less REM sleep. Daytime temperature anomalies showed similar associations, except for non-significant effects on wake after sleep onset and deep sleep.

The strongest associations between nighttime heat exposure and sleep loss were observed during late spring to early summer and late summer to early autumn, as well as in the marine climate zone, where estimated effects were more than twice as large as those observed in other climate zones, a pattern the authors suggest may partly reflect the lower prevalence of household air conditioning in these regions.

Total sleep time decreased by 2.76 minutes per 10 °C increase in nighttime temperature anomaly among individuals aged 40–50 years, approximately 20 percent greater than in those under 40 years. Females experienced a 2.65-minute reduction, about 23 percent greater than males.

Greater sleep losses were also observed among individuals with lower socioeconomic status and among those with obesity, cardiovascular disease, or depression.

Under a high-emissions and high-economic-growth scenario (SSP5-8.5), populations living in mixed, marine, hot, and cold climate zones during 2080–2099 were projected to experience an additional 8.5, 24.0, 11.8, and 8.5 hours of sleep loss per person-year, respectively, compared with 1995–2014.

Individuals residing in marine climate zones were estimated to lose more than two hours of sleep per month between May and October, with the largest reduction occurring in August at approximately 3.4 hours per month.

Conclusions

Overall, 8.5 to 24.0 hours of sleep per person-year were projected to be lost by the end of the century across different U.S. climate zones compared with 1995–2014, with the greatest losses occurring in marine and hot climate zones, particularly during summer months.

Adults aged 40–50 years, females, individuals with lower socioeconomic status, and those with chronic physical or mental health conditions were especially vulnerable to heat-related sleep disruption.

Because outdoor temperature does not fully capture individual indoor heat exposure or adaptive behaviours, such as air-conditioning use, the authors note that future sleep-loss estimates may be conservative. 

These findings highlight growing inequalities in climate-related sleep loss and may inform targeted interventions to improve heat adaptation and resilience.

Journal reference:

Posted in: Child Health News | Men's Health News | Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Women's Health News

Comments (0)
Tarun Sai Lomte

Written by

Tarun Sai Lomte

Tarun is a writer based in Hyderabad, India. He has a Master’s degree in Biotechnology from the University of Hyderabad and is enthusiastic about scientific research. He enjoys reading research papers and literature reviews and is passionate about writing.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Sai Lomte, Tarun. (2025, December 08). Hotter days and nights are already stealing sleep across the U.S.. News-Medical. Retrieved on December 09, 2025 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20251208/Hotter-days-and-nights-are-already-stealing-sleep-across-the-US.aspx.

  • MLA

    Sai Lomte, Tarun. "Hotter days and nights are already stealing sleep across the U.S.". News-Medical. 09 December 2025. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20251208/Hotter-days-and-nights-are-already-stealing-sleep-across-the-US.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Sai Lomte, Tarun. "Hotter days and nights are already stealing sleep across the U.S.". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20251208/Hotter-days-and-nights-are-already-stealing-sleep-across-the-US.aspx. (accessed December 09, 2025).

  • Harvard

    Sai Lomte, Tarun. 2025. Hotter days and nights are already stealing sleep across the U.S.. News-Medical, viewed 09 December 2025, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20251208/Hotter-days-and-nights-are-already-stealing-sleep-across-the-US.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Rising nighttime heat is linked to shorter and more disrupted sleep
Older women with comorbid insomnia and sleep apnea show worse memory performance
Treating sleep apnea can lower Parkinson’s disease risk
'Dry January' can lead to meaningful physical and psychological improvements
New evidence supports ablation for high-risk patients with AFib and sleep apnea
Pre-workout supplements linked to dangerously short sleep
Pre-workout supplement use linked to dangerously short sleep in young people
Fragmented sleep worsens recovery outcomes after traumatic brain injury

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Insufficient sleep may decrease life expectancy