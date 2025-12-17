Cannabis use alters sleep stages in people with chronic pain

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Center for BrainHealthDec 17 2025

The most frequently reported reasons for medicinal cannabis use are for pain relief and improvements in sleep. Although cannabis is believed to have an interconnected role with both pain and sleep, its effects on chronic pain and sleep architecture have been studied largely in isolation. New research from UT Dallas' Center for BrainHealth aims to fill this gap.

"Interactions Between Cannabis Use and Chronic Pain on Sleep Architecture: Findings from In-Home EEG Recordings" was recently published in Neurotherapeutics.

A total of 339 nights of in-home sleep electroencephalogram (EEG) recordings were collected from 60 adults. One-third (32%) of the participants self-reported chronic pain and 47% self-reported cannabis use.

EEG recordings were collected over seven consecutive nights per participant, measuring total sleep time, sleep onset latency, slow-wave sleep (SWS), rapid-eye movement (REM) sleep, and number of sleep disruptions.

Results revealed that cannabis use by those experiencing chronic pain may promote SWS, which is deep, physically restorative sleep critical for physical restoration and immune function that can indirectly provide pain relief.

However, the research suggests a tradeoff between SWS and REM sleep, where the increased SWS comes at the cost of less REM sleep – the kind of sleep that is critical for emotional regulation and memory integration. Additionally, while cannabis may initially enhance SWS, benefits diminish with chronic use.

For the first time in an in-home setting, we were able to observe how cannabis use and chronic pain interact to influence the brain's sleep stages. What we found was not a simple story of benefit or harm, but a complex pattern that highlights the need for personalized approaches to sleep and pain management."

Francesca Filbey, PhD, director of the Neuroimaging of Reward Dynamics Lab

Related Stories

"Although those who use cannabis often report subjective improvements to their sleep, our study looked at the objective changes to a specific stage of sleep important for pain regulation," added lead author Tracy Brown, a UT Dallas cognition and neuroscience PhD student. "Our results indicated that the potential pain-alleviating benefit from increasing SWS comes with the side effect of reducing REM sleep, which may hinder other aspects of quality of life. This nuanced understanding of changes to sleep architecture may help clinicians and individuals who use cannabis understand the full picture of medicinal cannabis use."

Source:

Center for BrainHealth

Journal reference:

Brown, T. W. & Filbey, F. M. (2025). Interactions between cannabis use and chronic pain on sleep architecture: Findings from in-home EEG recordings. Neurotherapeutics. doi: 10.1016/j.neurot.2025.e00785. https://www.neurotherapeuticsjournal.org/article/S1878-7479(25)00263-6/fulltext

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Rising nighttime heat is linked to shorter and more disrupted sleep
Prevention efforts for cannabis-impaired driving should also focus on older adults
Two compounds sourced from cannabis show promising anti-cancer effects
Hotter days and nights are already stealing sleep across the U.S.
Varenicline helps young people quit nicotine vaping regardless of cannabis use
Cannabis and nicotine co-use is widespread among young adults
NYS Medical Cannabis Program reduces chronic pain patients' reliance on opioids
What Americans eat is driving global nutrition research

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Insufficient sleep may decrease life expectancy