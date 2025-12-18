Music sessions aid bonding and provide respite in NICUs

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
BMJ GroupDec 18 2025

Playing soothing live music in intensive care units not only helps parents bond with their baby but also provides a moment's respite from an uncertain and stressful situation, says a senior doctor in the Christmas issue of The BMJ.

In 2025, Music in Hospitals & Care has delivered more than 90 hours of live music to neonatal intensive care units (NICUs) in the UK, reaching more than 1000 seriously ill babies.

The charity has been providing soothing tunes for babies and parents through its Lullaby Hour sessions since 2017, bringing a sense of calm to intensive medical settings, including adult intensive care units.

Several studies have found a positive effect of music therapy on preterm babies in the NICU - including lowering heart rate and respiratory rate, as well as increasing feeding volume - although a 2021 meta-analysis highlighted the low certainty of the evidence.

Mica Bernard, singer and guitarist, says: "When I'm singing to the baby, I can literally see their heart rate calming down or their oxygen increasing. I think it goes to show just how built in music is for human beings."

Contrary to some parents' concerns, research by Music in Hospitals & Care shows that babies are frequently observed falling asleep or staying asleep during the live music. Sometimes it's played during distressing times such as clinical procedures and nappy changes.

These music sessions not only help parents bond with their baby but also provide a moment's respite from an uncertain and stressful situation. The feedback from families and the clinical team here has been universally positive."

Jay Banerjee, Neonatal Consultant, Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust 

Related Stories

The bonding element of Lullaby Hour is particularly important for parents who can't hold their baby who is in an incubator.

Bernard explains: "Often, if it's the first time I've sung to a parent, it's the perfect outlet for them to be able to cry … The music helps them get in touch with what they're feeling."

The music also provides some sense of normality in intensive care wards.

Gail Scott-Spicer, chief executive of Imperial Health Charity, which delivers arts programs to hospitals, says: "The environment of a neonatal intensive care unit is, of course, quite overwhelming … To be able to bring a bit of 'normal' into that situation starts to explain the really positive health outcomes for the babies, and it reduces stress and anxiety for the families."

Source:

BMJ Group

Journal reference:

Caldwell, A. (2025). Where medicine meets melody—Lullaby Hour brings harmony to the neonatal ICU. BMJ. DOI:10.1136/bmj.r2587. https://www.bmj.com/content/391/bmj.r2587.

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Baloxavir reduces flu-related hospitalizations more than oseltamivir
Sterilized fermented beverage targets obesity and type 2 diabetes pathways in computational study
Coffee protects the brain, metabolism, and immunity at the molecular level
Scientists map how cinnamon’s bioactives interact with cancer signaling
How Traditional Chinese Medicine may reshape the gut microbiome to ease insulin resistance in PCOS
Smartphone motor tests can predict dopamine deficiency in Parkinson’s disease without brain scans
Why female athletes need injury prevention rules built for women, not men
Where you live affects your weight more than you think

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Brain recordings reveal why food cravings return despite tirzepatide