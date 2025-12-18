Music sessions aid bonding and provide respite in NICUs

Playing soothing live music in intensive care units not only helps parents bond with their baby but also provides a moment's respite from an uncertain and stressful situation, says a senior doctor in the Christmas issue of The BMJ.

In 2025, Music in Hospitals & Care has delivered more than 90 hours of live music to neonatal intensive care units (NICUs) in the UK, reaching more than 1000 seriously ill babies.

The charity has been providing soothing tunes for babies and parents through its Lullaby Hour sessions since 2017, bringing a sense of calm to intensive medical settings, including adult intensive care units.

Several studies have found a positive effect of music therapy on preterm babies in the NICU - including lowering heart rate and respiratory rate, as well as increasing feeding volume - although a 2021 meta-analysis highlighted the low certainty of the evidence.

Mica Bernard, singer and guitarist, says: "When I'm singing to the baby, I can literally see their heart rate calming down or their oxygen increasing. I think it goes to show just how built in music is for human beings."

Contrary to some parents' concerns, research by Music in Hospitals & Care shows that babies are frequently observed falling asleep or staying asleep during the live music. Sometimes it's played during distressing times such as clinical procedures and nappy changes.

These music sessions not only help parents bond with their baby but also provide a moment's respite from an uncertain and stressful situation. The feedback from families and the clinical team here has been universally positive." Jay Banerjee, Neonatal Consultant, Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust

The bonding element of Lullaby Hour is particularly important for parents who can't hold their baby who is in an incubator.

Bernard explains: "Often, if it's the first time I've sung to a parent, it's the perfect outlet for them to be able to cry … The music helps them get in touch with what they're feeling."

The music also provides some sense of normality in intensive care wards.

Gail Scott-Spicer, chief executive of Imperial Health Charity, which delivers arts programs to hospitals, says: "The environment of a neonatal intensive care unit is, of course, quite overwhelming … To be able to bring a bit of 'normal' into that situation starts to explain the really positive health outcomes for the babies, and it reduces stress and anxiety for the families."