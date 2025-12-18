Study reveals how lung macrophages amplify allergic inflammation in the lungs

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
VIBDec 18 2025

Alveolar macrophages are immune cells that live in the tiny air sacs of the lungs. Under normal conditions, these cells act as guardians, keeping the lungs healthy, supporting breathing, and preventing unnecessary immune responses.

However, new work led by Prof. Bart Lambrecht and Prof. Martin Guilliams (both VIB-UGent Center for Inflammation Research) shows that during allergic reactions, these macrophages can undergo a dramatic change. Instead of calming the immune system, they switch into an inflammatory mode that actively fuels allergy-driven lung inflammation.

Alveolar macrophages have long been seen as peacekeepers in the lung. Our results show that during allergic responses, they can do the opposite and actually help drive inflammation."

Stijn Verwaerde, VIB

Remodeling lungs

Using an advanced mouse model that allowed the researchers to precisely track and manipulate these lung cells, the team discovered that allergen exposure causes alveolar macrophages to send out signals that attract other immune cells into the lung. This influx amplifies inflammation and worsens allergic reactions. Remarkably, the macrophages were also found to fuse together into large 'giant cells' that change the structure of the lung tissue during allergy.

These findings challenge the long-standing view that alveolar macrophages are stable cells that resist change. Instead, the study reveals that they are surprisingly flexible and can be reprogrammed by their environment, sometimes with harmful consequences.

The discovery has important implications for understanding allergic lung diseases such as asthma. Current treatments mainly target other immune cells or inflammatory molecules. By identifying alveolar macrophages as active drivers of allergic inflammation, the study opens new avenues for research into therapies that could prevent or reverse their harmful switch, potentially reducing inflammation while preserving essential lung function.

Together, the results offer a new perspective on how allergic reactions escalate in the lung and highlight the complex, double-edged role of immune cells that are essential for health—but, under the wrong conditions, can contribute to disease.

Source:

VIB

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study highlights high prevalence of non-coeliac gluten sensitivity lacking clear markers
Researchers confirm first death linked to tick-induced meat allergy
Dash diet cuts diabetes complications by targeting blood pressure kidney health and inflammation
Greek yogurt after exercise lowers inflammation more than carbs
Researchers receive NPB grant to develop online food allergy support tool
Research shows citrus and grape compounds may protect against type 2 diabetes
Red meat raises inflammation marker CRP in clinical trials
Do gut microbes cause autism? New research says diet plays the bigger role

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
GLP-1 drugs calm inflammation beyond diabetes and weight loss