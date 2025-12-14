Swapping high-carb snacks for tree nuts cuts food cravings in young adults at metabolic risk

Swapping common snack foods for a modest daily portion of tree nuts curbed cravings for sweets and fast foods and lifted diet quality scores in young adults with early cardiometabolic risk, without weight gain or adverse metabolic effects.

Study: Consuming Tree Nuts Daily as Between-Meal Snacks Reduces Food Cravings and Improves Diet Quality in American Young Adults at High Metabolic Syndrome Risk. Image Credit: volartman / Shutterstock

In a recent study published in the journal Nutrients, a group of researchers tested whether replacing typical high-carbohydrate snacks with tree nuts reduces food cravings and improves diet quality among young adults in the United States at elevated metabolic syndrome (MetS) risk.

Cardiometabolic Risk and Snacking Patterns

One in three American young adults shows a cardiometabolic warning sign, and snacks now add about 200 to 300 extra kilocalories daily. Cookies, chips, and sugary drinks are cheap and everywhere, but small swaps can change habits. Nutrient-dense snacks like nuts, fruit, and yogurt are rich in fiber, unsaturated fats, and minerals. Diet quality, as measured by the Healthy Eating Index (HEI), is associated with lower risks of diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and mortality. The National Health and Nutrition Examination Surveys (NHANES) link nut snacking to higher HEI scores. Further research should test whether structured nut snacking reduces cravings and improves HEI scores in at-risk youth.

Participant Eligibility and Run-In Period

Young adults were screened for at least one MetS risk factor and enrolled if weight-stable, with body mass index (BMI) 24.5 to 34.9 kg/m² and age 22 to 36 years. After a two-week run-in on a standardized eucaloric menu, participants were randomized in a parallel, single-blind design to twice-daily tree-nut or high-carbohydrate snacks for sixteen weeks.

Diet Design and Snack Intervention

Menus were created in the Nutrition Data System for Research (NDSR) to provide three meals and two snacks (25 to 35% fat, 45 to 55% carbohydrate, 15 to 20% protein); snack energy was 15 to 20% of daily energy needs, estimated from resting energy expenditure and activity.

Tree-nut snacks were a 33.5-gram mix of unsalted almonds, walnuts, pecans, macadamia nuts, hazelnuts, pistachios, and cashews; comparators were unsalted pretzels, animal crackers, graham crackers, and granola-type bars matched for energy, protein, fiber, and sodium.

Dietary Intake, Cravings, and Hormonal Measures

Food cravings were measured with the Food Craving Inventory (FCI); intake with the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) 24-hour multi-pass recall; food frequency with the Rapid Eating Assessment for Participants (REAP); and diet quality with the HEI-2015. Fasting blood assessed glucose by enzymatic assay and insulin, ghrelin, glucagon, and adiponectin by radioimmunoassay, with total glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) also measured. Fullness was rated on visual analog scales (VAS). Outcomes were assessed at baseline, after the run-in period, and at the end of the sixteen-week intervention. Within-group change used Wilcoxon tests; between-group change used general linear models.

Participant Characteristics and Baseline Comparability

Eighty-four participants completed the intervention (40 tree-nut; 44 high-carbohydrate), with a mean age of 28.5 years and a mean BMI of 28.4 kg/m². Groups were comparable at baseline with respect to age, sex, BMI, activity, MetS risk score, energy intake, and macronutrient distribution.

Craving Reductions with Tree-Nut Snacks

After sixteen weeks, the tree-nut group reported broad, specific reductions in cravings. Item-level scores declined for cookies (−0.63 ± 1.03), brownies (−0.45 ± 0.71), donuts (−0.40 ± 0.90), candy (−0.33 ± 0.92), ice cream (−0.55 ± 1.08), chips (−0.33 ± 1.03), and pizza (−0.33 ± 0.57), with significant decreases in the FCI high-sweet and fast-food subscales. In contrast, the high-carbohydrate group showed no significant reductions in any craving subscale.

Changes in Food Preferences and Intake

Preference for sweet taste also fell among tree-nut participants (−12.5% reporting “sweet” preference). Behavior followed desire: the tree-nut group reduced the weekly frequency of frozen desserts (−0.18 ± 0.64) and salty snacks (−0.41 ± 0.88) and increased the frequency of higher-protein servings, including seafood and plant proteins (a modeled increase equivalent to roughly +4.37 daily servings in cup equivalents, rather than an absolute intake level). Only one notable dietary change occurred in the high-carbohydrate group, a decrease in fruit servings.

Healthy Eating Index Improvements

Diet quality improved meaningfully with tree nuts. HEI total score rose from 52.0 ± 17.1 to 62.0 ± 12.2 (mean change +10.01; about +19%). Gains were driven by higher fatty-acid scores (+4.33 ± 4.09), higher protein scores (+0.70 ± 1.71), better sodium scores (+2.20), and improved refined-grain scores; the dairy component fell modestly. No HEI category improved in the high-carbohydrate group, and total HEI was unchanged.

Dietary Predictors of HEI Change

Regression modeling indicated that about half of the variance in HEI change was explained by increased tree-nut intake, higher intake of mono- and polyunsaturated fats, more high-protein servings, and lower salty-snack frequency and sodium intake, after adjusting for sex, age, and baseline BMI.

Appetite Hormones and Physiological Responses

Physiology is aligned with eating patterns. In the tree-nut group, total GLP-1 increased (144.2 ± 57.5 to 160.6 ± 55.7 pg/mL) as did total ghrelin; rises in total GLP-1 were associated inversely with cravings for cake (r = −0.35), brownies (r = −0.44), candy (r = −0.36), and ice cream (r = −0.33). Despite a decrease in total food mass consumed, energy intake showed no statistically significant change. Body weight remained stable with tree nuts, and VAS ratings of hunger and fullness did not change. Adiponectin concentrations declined significantly in both groups over the intervention period, a finding of uncertain short-term clinical significance.

Energy Intake and Weight Gain with Carbohydrate Snacks

By contrast, the high-carbohydrate group increased energy intake by about 349 kilocalories per day and gained approximately 0.78 kilograms, alongside trends toward more hunger and less fullness. Fasting glucose and insulin were unchanged in both groups over 16 weeks, indicating that appetite and quality shifts occurred without short-term changes in glycemia.

Study Limitations and Interpretation

Because the trial was single-blind and relied heavily on self-reported cravings and dietary intake, some expectancy or reporting bias cannot be excluded. Altogether, substituting tree nuts for typical snacks curbed cravings for calorie-dense, nutrient-poor foods, nudged choices toward protein-rich, nutrient-dense options, and raised HEI scores in young adults at metabolic risk.

Clinical Implications and Conclusions

In young adults with early cardiometabolic risk, structured tree-nut snacking reduced cravings for sweets and fast foods, shifted choices away from frozen desserts and salty snacks, and raised HEI scores by roughly 19% without changing weight. Rises in GLP-1 were associated with lower cravings, consistent with a potential gut-brain signaling role rather than a demonstrated causal mechanism. Replacing high-carbohydrate staples with a modest portion of mixed nuts is a pragmatic step households can take to improve diet quality, while clinicians can pair this swap with counseling emphasizing seafood and plant proteins. Findings may not generalize to older adults, individuals with established metabolic disease, or populations outside the controlled feeding context. Larger, longer trials should test durability, nut-type specificity, and broader generalizability.

Journal reference:
  • Lillegard, K., Widmer, A., Koethe, J. R., & Silver, H. J. (2025). Consuming Tree Nuts Daily as Between-Meal Snacks Reduces Food Cravings and Improves Diet Quality in American Young Adults at High Metabolic Syndrome Risk. Nutrients, 17(23). DOI: 10.3390/nu17233778, https://www.mdpi.com/2072-6643/17/23/3778

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)
Vijay Kumar Malesu

Written by

Vijay Kumar Malesu

Vijay holds a Ph.D. in Biotechnology and possesses a deep passion for microbiology. His academic journey has allowed him to delve deeper into understanding the intricate world of microorganisms. Through his research and studies, he has gained expertise in various aspects of microbiology, which includes microbial genetics, microbial physiology, and microbial ecology. Vijay has six years of scientific research experience at renowned research institutes such as the Indian Council for Agricultural Research and KIIT University. He has worked on diverse projects in microbiology, biopolymers, and drug delivery. His contributions to these areas have provided him with a comprehensive understanding of the subject matter and the ability to tackle complex research challenges.    

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Kumar Malesu, Vijay. (2025, December 14). Swapping high-carb snacks for tree nuts cuts food cravings in young adults at metabolic risk. News-Medical. Retrieved on December 14, 2025 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20251214/Swapping-high-carb-snacks-for-tree-nuts-cuts-food-cravings-in-young-adults-at-metabolic-risk.aspx.

  • MLA

    Kumar Malesu, Vijay. "Swapping high-carb snacks for tree nuts cuts food cravings in young adults at metabolic risk". News-Medical. 14 December 2025. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20251214/Swapping-high-carb-snacks-for-tree-nuts-cuts-food-cravings-in-young-adults-at-metabolic-risk.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Kumar Malesu, Vijay. "Swapping high-carb snacks for tree nuts cuts food cravings in young adults at metabolic risk". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20251214/Swapping-high-carb-snacks-for-tree-nuts-cuts-food-cravings-in-young-adults-at-metabolic-risk.aspx. (accessed December 14, 2025).

  • Harvard

    Kumar Malesu, Vijay. 2025. Swapping high-carb snacks for tree nuts cuts food cravings in young adults at metabolic risk. News-Medical, viewed 14 December 2025, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20251214/Swapping-high-carb-snacks-for-tree-nuts-cuts-food-cravings-in-young-adults-at-metabolic-risk.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Brain recordings reveal why food cravings return despite tirzepatide
Processed food addiction is more common than alcohol or tobacco in older Americans
Tirzepatide reveals a brain signal that predicts returning food preoccupation
Common food additives may trigger childhood asthma
Asthma and multiple allergies raise the risk of failed oral food challenges
Are mushrooms more than a low-calorie food? New analysis explains their hidden advantages
What happens to your body when you eat takeaway food too often?
Ultra-processed foods make up one-fifth of Italian calories - here’s who's most affected

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Mapping London’s food deserts and nutrition gaps