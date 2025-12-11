What happens to your body when you eat takeaway food too often?

New evidence reveals how frequent takeaway meals elevate dietary inflammation and quietly reshape key metabolic risk factors, underscoring why reducing high-frequency takeaway habits could meaningfully improve long-term heart and metabolic health.

Study: Takeaway Food Consumption, Dietary Inflammatory Index, and Cardiometabolic Risk Factors in US Adults: Findings From NHANES (2009–2018). Image Credit: New Africa / Shutterstock

Study: Takeaway Food Consumption, Dietary Inflammatory Index, and Cardiometabolic Risk Factors in US Adults: Findings From NHANES (2009–2018). Image Credit: New Africa / Shutterstock

A recent study published in Food Science & Nutrition explores the relationship between dietary inflammation, cardiometabolic risk, and takeaway food intake.

Rising Cardiometabolic Burden Worldwide

Cardiovascular disease (CVD) is a major worldwide killer and cause of disability. Its prevalence has been rising over the last few decades. Deaths from CVD are higher than those from cancer or chronic lower respiratory disease in many parts of the world.

In the US, the burden of CVD deaths and disability has risen steeply over the last decade. Even more important is the demographic shift in cardiometabolic risk factors towards younger people. This stems from the interaction of genetic, environmental, and lifestyle factors. Preventive strategies should focus on lifestyle factors, which are modifiable, offering a cost-effective and scalable approach.

Growth in Takeaway Food Consumption

Among these factors is the rising global consumption of takeaway food among young and middle-aged adults, in particular. This phenomenon, observed more commonly over the last decade, is explained by the extreme palatability, convenience, intensive marketing, and time or skill constraints operating at the consumer level, which preclude home cooking. Thus, takeaway food shapes the ethos of family, economics, and urban living.

High takeaway food consumption is linked to increasing cardiometabolic risk in younger adults. It drives obesity, hypertension, and high cholesterol levels because of its calorie-rich, nutrient-poor properties, added to the lack of fruit and vegetable content.

Dietary Inflammation and CVD Links

Chronic low-level inflammation, reflecting repeated immune activation, is central to CVD pathology. The typical Western diet is rich in fat and drives inflammatory biomarkers upward, in contrast to the Mediterranean diet and similar patterns that are enriched in fish and vegetables.

Dietary inflammation is a chief cause of CVD, driving systemic inflammation and promoting the formation of arteriosclerotic plaques and thrombosis. This led to the development of the Dietary Inflammatory Index (DII), which quantifies the odds of inflammation related to the intake of specific dietary components.

Related Stories

Interestingly, the CVD deaths and disability burden in the US rose markedly around 2010, the year when apps for food delivery began to dominate the global scene. While this does not mean that these events are causally related, it indicates the need for further investigation.

Rationale for Examining Takeaway Food

There is little evidence to support an association between takeaway food and dietary inflammation, however. Such evidence is essential to recommend dietary modifications for young and middle-aged people, promoting lifelong cardiovascular health.

The current study, therefore, examined takeout food consumption as a modifiable eating pattern and provides supporting evidence to inform public health policy. The aim was to assess associations between the frequency of takeout food consumption and overall DII, while adjusting for energy content across diets. It also studied how takeout food consumption correlated with key cardiometabolic risk factors and tested for an intermediary role of DII in this association. The analysis also examined two additional metabolic mediators, the cardiac metabolic index (CMI) and visceral adiposity index (VAI).

Additionally, the scientists explored associations with mortality using the dietary inflammatory index and takeaway food consumption, not ultraprocessed food intake.

Study Results From NHANES Cohort

The study used data from 8,556 participants in the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) 2009–2018, documenting their consumption of takeaway food, the dietary inflammation index, and cardiometabolic risk, and examined associations among them. About 61% of males vs 39% of females had the highest frequency of takeout food consumption.

Those with the highest consumption rates generally had poorer health markers, lower good high-density lipoprotein (HDL) cholesterol, similar total cholesterol, higher fasting blood sugar levels, and were less likely to be smokers. Conversely, they were more likely to have higher income, greater weight and height, higher insulin levels, and insulin resistance.

Inflammatory Profiles and Nutrient Shifts

Interestingly, the DII was higher with lower takeaway food consumption, and vice versa. However, this reflected unadjusted baseline patterns; in the fully adjusted models, higher intake of takeaway food was associated with a higher energy-adjusted DII. The group with higher takeaway food intake had higher levels of multiple dietary components, especially polyunsaturated and saturated fats, with alcohol, vitamins B6 and E, and some trace elements decreasing.

Weighted logistic or linear regression analyses showed that consuming takeaway food six times a week or more was associated with a higher energy-adjusted dietary inflammation index (DII) than once a week or less. There was a significant increase (β = 0.226). The increase was especially marked in those aged 60–80 years.

Prior research has indicated an 8% increase in CVD and mortality for a one-point increase in the DII.

Cardiometabolic Risks and Mortality Trends

A higher takeaway food consumption was linked to adverse cardiometabolic risk. HDL levels were lower, while triglycerides went up. Fasting glucose, serum insulin, and insulin resistance all showed an upward trend. The increase was more marked in females, suggesting that female metabolism responds more powerfully to takeaway food.

Despite a positive trend, mortality rates did not increase significantly with higher takeaway food consumption. Conversely, higher DII was associated with higher all-cause mortality, with a positive trend for death from heart disease. The effect was modest, however.

Implications for Public Health Strategies

The study indicates the potential long-term adverse effects of takeaway food consumption. This is a cross-sectional observational study, hence causality remains to be established by future work. This should include longitudinal dietary recall and carefully reviewed vascular outcomes as well.

Measures to counter this growing risk could include:

  • Consumer education
  • Proper and prominent labeling of nutritional products and delivery platforms, especially when they involve unhealthy foods
  • Standardization of meal procurement in institutions
  • Promoting the availability, accessibility, and affordability of healthier meal options, rather than placing blanket bans on takeaway food

Overall Conclusions on Diet and Inflammation

More frequent takeaway food consumption is linked to higher energy-adjusted dietary inflammation and adverse cardiometabolic risk. “Reducing high-frequency TFC and lowering dietary inflammatory potential may improve cardiometabolic health at a population level.”

Journal reference:
  • Wen, H., Li, S., Hun, M., et al. (2025). Takeaway Food Consumption, Dietary Inflammatory Index, and Cardiometabolic Risk Factors in US Adults, Findings From NHANES (2009–2018). Food Science & Nutrition. doi, DOI: 10.1002/fsn3.71316, https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/fsn3.71316

Posted in: Child Health News | Men's Health News | Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Women's Health News

Comments (0)
Dr. Liji Thomas

Written by

Dr. Liji Thomas

Dr. Liji Thomas is an OB-GYN, who graduated from the Government Medical College, University of Calicut, Kerala, in 2001. Liji practiced as a full-time consultant in obstetrics/gynecology in a private hospital for a few years following her graduation. She has counseled hundreds of patients facing issues from pregnancy-related problems and infertility, and has been in charge of over 2,000 deliveries, striving always to achieve a normal delivery rather than operative.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Thomas, Liji. (2025, December 11). What happens to your body when you eat takeaway food too often?. News-Medical. Retrieved on December 11, 2025 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20251211/What-happens-to-your-body-when-you-eat-takeaway-food-too-often.aspx.

  • MLA

    Thomas, Liji. "What happens to your body when you eat takeaway food too often?". News-Medical. 11 December 2025. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20251211/What-happens-to-your-body-when-you-eat-takeaway-food-too-often.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Thomas, Liji. "What happens to your body when you eat takeaway food too often?". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20251211/What-happens-to-your-body-when-you-eat-takeaway-food-too-often.aspx. (accessed December 11, 2025).

  • Harvard

    Thomas, Liji. 2025. What happens to your body when you eat takeaway food too often?. News-Medical, viewed 11 December 2025, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20251211/What-happens-to-your-body-when-you-eat-takeaway-food-too-often.aspx.

Suggested Reading

National study maps where food additives come from in children’s and adults’ diets
Mapping London’s food deserts and nutrition gaps
Asthma and multiple allergies raise the risk of failed oral food challenges
Common food additives may trigger childhood asthma
Plant-based dog food cuts environmental impact by over 90% vs. red meat
Are mushrooms more than a low-calorie food? New analysis explains their hidden advantages
New rapid PCR method detects Salmonella in food within hours
Social media food shows like Mukbang are changing how people eat

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Ultra-processed foods make up one-fifth of Italian calories - here’s who's most affected