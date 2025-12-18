Setting the standard for wellbeing: Kent Business Awards celebrate Bedfont® Scientific Limited’s impact

Editorial Checklist Reviewed

Bedfont® Scientific Limited, an innovative MedTech company that has just celebrated its 49th anniversary, is thrilled to have won the All Health Matters (AHM) Health & Wellbeing Award at this year’s Kent Business Awards. The annual awards celebrate business excellence across Kent, recognizing the impact businesses have made over the year across various categories.

Image Credit: Albane McGuinness

Bedfont® prides itself on being a company that puts its people first, with a strong commitment to employee health and wellbeing. It has a dedicated team of Wellbeing Warriors, all Mental Health First Aid-trained, who work to ensure all staff are supported and encouraged to take time out of their busy days to focus on their wellbeing.

At Bedfont®, our people truly come first. We believe that when our team feels supported, nurtured, and valued, everything else follows. Our Wellbeing Warriors are here to make sure every member of staff knows it’s okay to pause, breathe, and prioritize themselves, because wellbeing isn’t just something we talk about, it’s something we live every day. We’re incredibly grateful to receive this award, as it recognizes the dedication and hard work our team puts into supporting one another.”

Claire Dadswell, Wellbeing Manager, Bedfont®

Bedfont® joined various businesses from across Kent at the event, which took place at the Ashford International Hotel on Thursday, 4th December. The evening shone a light on the significant contribution businesses in Kent are making, from start-ups to Medium Business of the Year.

The award win is just another step forward in Bedfont’s efforts to prioritize staff wellbeing. Looking ahead, the Wellbeing Warriors are working hard to ensure 2026 is another positive year, with plans already in place to ensure staff feel valued and looked after.

Source:

Bedfont® Scientific Ltd

Posted in: Healthcare News

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Bedfont® Scientific Ltd. (2025, December 18). Setting the standard for wellbeing: Kent Business Awards celebrate Bedfont® Scientific Limited’s impact. News-Medical. Retrieved on December 18, 2025 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20251218/Setting-the-standard-for-wellbeing-Kent-Business-Awards-celebrate-Bedfontc2ae-Scientific-Limitede28099s-impact.aspx.

  • MLA

    Bedfont® Scientific Ltd. "Setting the standard for wellbeing: Kent Business Awards celebrate Bedfont® Scientific Limited’s impact". News-Medical. 18 December 2025. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20251218/Setting-the-standard-for-wellbeing-Kent-Business-Awards-celebrate-Bedfontc2ae-Scientific-Limitede28099s-impact.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Bedfont® Scientific Ltd. "Setting the standard for wellbeing: Kent Business Awards celebrate Bedfont® Scientific Limited’s impact". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20251218/Setting-the-standard-for-wellbeing-Kent-Business-Awards-celebrate-Bedfontc2ae-Scientific-Limitede28099s-impact.aspx. (accessed December 18, 2025).

  • Harvard

    Bedfont® Scientific Ltd. 2025. Setting the standard for wellbeing: Kent Business Awards celebrate Bedfont® Scientific Limited’s impact. News-Medical, viewed 18 December 2025, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20251218/Setting-the-standard-for-wellbeing-Kent-Business-Awards-celebrate-Bedfontc2ae-Scientific-Limitede28099s-impact.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Bedfont® Scientific Limited expands Middle East reach with Kuwaiti distributor
Bedfont® to showcase the innovative Smokerlyzer® and NObreath® respiratory devices at ERS 2025
Bedfont® Scientific Limited joins IFE Group to support young people’s mental health
Bedfont® Scientific Limited sponsors annual Bluebell Walk to raise vital funds for Heart of Kent Hospice
World Wellbeing Week: Bedfont® Scientific Limited highlights ongoing investment in employee wellbeing
Bedfont® Scientific Limited announces strategic partnership for the piCO™ Smokerlyzer® carbon monoxide (CO) device
SEHTA Healthcare Business Awards recognizes Bedfont® Scientific Limited for innovation
Bedfont® Scientific Limited kicks-off in charity football match supporting local food education charity, Communigrow

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Trending Stories

More Content from Bedfont® Scientific Ltd

See all content from Bedfont® Scientific Ltd

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Bedfont® Scientific Limited ranks 28th in MegaGrowth 50 awards 2025