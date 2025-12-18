Setting the standard for wellbeing: Kent Business Awards celebrate Bedfont® Scientific Limited’s impact

Bedfont® Scientific Limited, an innovative MedTech company that has just celebrated its 49th anniversary, is thrilled to have won the All Health Matters (AHM) Health & Wellbeing Award at this year’s Kent Business Awards. The annual awards celebrate business excellence across Kent, recognizing the impact businesses have made over the year across various categories.

Image Credit: Albane McGuinness

Bedfont® prides itself on being a company that puts its people first, with a strong commitment to employee health and wellbeing. It has a dedicated team of Wellbeing Warriors, all Mental Health First Aid-trained, who work to ensure all staff are supported and encouraged to take time out of their busy days to focus on their wellbeing.

At Bedfont®, our people truly come first. We believe that when our team feels supported, nurtured, and valued, everything else follows. Our Wellbeing Warriors are here to make sure every member of staff knows it’s okay to pause, breathe, and prioritize themselves, because wellbeing isn’t just something we talk about, it’s something we live every day. We’re incredibly grateful to receive this award, as it recognizes the dedication and hard work our team puts into supporting one another.” Claire Dadswell, Wellbeing Manager, Bedfont®

Bedfont® joined various businesses from across Kent at the event, which took place at the Ashford International Hotel on Thursday, 4th December. The evening shone a light on the significant contribution businesses in Kent are making, from start-ups to Medium Business of the Year.

The award win is just another step forward in Bedfont’s efforts to prioritize staff wellbeing. Looking ahead, the Wellbeing Warriors are working hard to ensure 2026 is another positive year, with plans already in place to ensure staff feel valued and looked after.