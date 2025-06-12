Bedfont® Scientific Limited announces strategic partnership for the piCO™ Smokerlyzer® carbon monoxide (CO) device

Bedfont® Scientific Limited, an innovative med-tech company and world leaders in breath analysis, has partnered with Electromed Corporation. Electromed, an intensive respiratory and sleep care equipment business, has recently completed registration for the piCO Smokerlyzer® CO device, bringing the innovative technology of CO monitoring for smoking cessation to Pakistan.

This achievement marks a significant milestone in expanding access to innovative respiratory diagnostics in the region. We're excited to announce that the Fractional exhaled Nitric Oxide (FeNO) registration for NObreath® is imminent, further enhancing our product offerings. Electromed is fully engaged in promoting Smokerlyzer® and NObreath® across Pakistan, ensuring healthcare professionals have the tools they need to deliver exceptional patient care”.

Monin Uddin, NObreath® and Smokerlyzer® Product Manager, Electromed

Smoking cessation is notoriously difficult, but monitoring CO levels during a quit attempt allows patients to see their CO levels in real-time, giving them the motivation to quit. CO is a colourless, odourless gas that is found in tobacco smoke, and high levels of CO can lead to various health complications and smoking-related diseases, such as cancer, breathing problems, chronic respiratory conditions, heart disease, stroke and blood circulation problems1. The piCO is a breath CO device that enables patients to monitor their CO levels during a quit smoking attempt.

We are thrilled to partner with Electromed Corporation as they complete registration for the piCO Smokerlyzer® CO device. Their strong regional presence and proven track record makes them an ideal collaborator as we expand access to our innovative technology. This partnership marks an important step in our mission to provide cutting-edge breath analysis medical products worldwide.”

Jason Smith, CEO, Bedfont®

Electromed Corporation is an ideal collaboration, aligning with Bedfont’s core values of providing excellent patient-centered care and innovation. This partnership will ensure the innovative technology of the piCO Smokerlyzer® is available across Pakistan, ultimately improving smoking cessation outcomes in the region.

