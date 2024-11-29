Empowering Asthma Care: Bedfont® Scientific Limited Provides Vital Support for FeNO Testing in Response to Updated NICE Asthma Guidelines

Bedfont® outlines key updates and offers support for healthcare professionals navigating the changes.

Bedfont® Scientific Ltd., world leaders in breath analysis with over 47 years of knowledge in designing and manufacturing medical breath analysis devices, welcomes the recent update to the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) guidelines on asthma management.

Bedfont® manufactures the NObreath® Fractional exhaled Nitric Oxide (FeNO) device, which aids in diagnosing and managing asthma. Nitric oxide is a gas found in exhaled breath that indicates airway inflammation commonly found in eosinophilic asthma.​​​​​​​

Image Credit: Bedfont Scientific Ltd.

The previous guidelines for asthma management from NICE recommended FeNO testing alongside other objective tests, such as spirometry and peak flow. A FeNO reading of over 40 parts per billion (ppb) in adults and 35 ppb in children suggested a diagnosis of asthma if carried out with a positive spirometry or peak flow result.

So, what’s new? NICE released the most recent asthma guidelines on Wednesday 27th of November, which recommends a blood test to measure eosinophil levels, or a FeNO test to diagnose asthma in adults. A FeNO test is recommended as the first-line test for an asthma diagnosis in children. Confirmation of a positive asthma diagnosis is a FeNO level exceeding 50 ppb in adults and 35 ppb in children.

It is also proposed that FeNO tests should be offered at regular adult asthma reviews for monitoring, including before and after changing asthma medication. A FeNO test should also be undertaken if a patient presents with poorly controlled asthma.

​​​​​​​

Image Credit: Bedfont Scientific Ltd.

Jason Smith, CEO at Bedfont® comments "We welcome the updated NICE guidelines, which provide even greater clarity and emphasis on the role of FeNO testing in asthma care. These updates underscore the importance of FeNO testing as an essential tool in improving diagnostic accuracy and tailoring treatment plans to individual patient needs. At Bedfont® we are proud to support healthcare professionals with our innovative NObreath® FeNO testing device that aligns with the latest clinical guidance, ultimately helping to deliver better outcomes for people with asthma."

In light of the changes to asthma care and management recommendations, Bedfont® will host various educational resources, such as webinars and articles, to discuss these changes and what they mean for healthcare professionals carrying out FeNO tests.

For a more in-depth look at the guideline updates, read our latest article here.

References

Asthma pathway (BTS, NICE, SIGN) [Internet]. National Institute for Health and Care Excellence. 2024. [Cited Wednesday 27th November 2024]. Available from: https://www.nice.org.uk/guidance/ng244