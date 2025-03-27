Bedfont® Scientific Limited ranks 28th in MegaGrowth 50 awards 2025

Celebrated annually, the MegaGrowth 50 awards recognize the 50 fastest-growing privately owned businesses in Kent and Medway. Bedfont® Scientific, world leaders in breath analysis with over 48 years of experience designing and manufacturing medical breath analysis devices, was thrilled to feature in the top 50 for 2025.

Image Credit: Images courtesy of Matthew Walker

The awards, organized by Kreston Reeves, Brachers, and the Kent Invicta Chamber of Commerce are based on the average turnover growth of companies with a minimum turnover of £1 million, as reported in full accounts registered at Companies House over the past four years. Bedfont® has shown steady growth, with high expectations for the current financial year.

The rankings were unveiled during an awards breakfast at the Tudor Park Marriott Hotel, Maidstone, where local businesses celebrated companies making a significant impact on the local and national economies. The rankings were announced in reverse order, and Bedfont® proudly placed 28th in the list.

Being named among Kent’s fastest-growing businesses is an incredible honour and a testament to the hard work, passion, and dedication of our entire team. Ranking 28th in the MegaGrowth 50 awards is a huge achievement that reflects our commitment to excellence and innovation. I’m immensely proud of what we’ve accomplished and excited about the opportunities ahead. I’d also like to extend my congratulations to all the other businesses who made the list, your success stories inspire us all and highlight the strength and resilience of Kent’s business community.” Jason Smith, CEO, Bedfont® Scientific

Following this recognition, Bedfont® plans to grow and continue its global impact by providing cutting-edge breath analysis medical products to the highest standards through technical innovation and professional business practice.