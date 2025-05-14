WayBetter’s QuitBet app wins digital health award at Society of Behavioral Medicine conference

Erika Bloom, Ph.D., Director of Product and Research at WayBetter, won the Digital Health Tech Madness Champion Award at the Society of Behavioral Medicine’s (SBM) 46th Annual Meeting and Scientific Sessions in San Francisco, CA, USA, for her work on QuitBet, a groundbreaking app designed to support cigarette smoking cessation. SBM is a multidisciplinary organization of researchers and clinicians dedicated to promoting health and well-being through evidence-based behavioural interventions.

WayBetter is a U.S.-based digital health company dedicated to helping people make sustainable changes in their health behaviours through gamification, social support, and financial incentives. With the previous success of the DietBet and StepBet apps, QuitBet was developed to encourage smoking cessation efforts. The trial, which had 245 participants, saw people who smoke pay $30 to participate in a 4-week game designed to promote and educate players on the benefits of quitting smoking. Participants tracked their breath carbon monoxide (CO) levels daily using Bedfont’s iCOquit® CO device.

Bedfont®, who are world leaders in breath analysis, manufactures the iCOquit® Smokerlyzer® device. This personal CO device aids in smoking cessation by allowing users to monitor their CO levels as often as needed during their quit attempt. By tracking CO levels, the iCOquit® is a visual motivational aid for people quitting smoking.

We are incredibly proud that our iCOquit® Smokerlyzer® CO monitoring device played a role in supporting users on their quit journey,” Jason Smith, CEO, Bedfont® Scientific Limited

“This recognition highlights the power of combining behavioural science with real-time biometric feedback to create meaningful, lasting change in people’s lives.”

Dr. Erika Bloom personally presented the results from WayBetter’s clinical trial of QuitBet, which saw 40% of the 245 participants (98 participants) quit smoking for 4 weeks and be declared winners. Winners split the total pot, so they received a refund of their $30 plus an additional $50 on average.

The research also demonstrated that over a six-month follow-up period, participants who engaged in social games, with peer interaction and a host delivering educational content, achieved higher quit rates than those who played in non-social games without these features.

“Completing this trial and sharing the results is a pivotal step towards our goal of making this app available to anyone who wants to quit smoking and, ultimately, saving lives.” Said Dr. Bloom. “We are extremely pleased with the quit rate of 40% in the games, which was documented by daily breath CO testing with the iCOquit®. Our mission is to make quitting smoking, which is notoriously difficult, not just easier, but even fun.”

WayBetter has seen significant success with previous apps designed to improve people’s health and well-being, with over 1.5 million total registered paying customers in its history. WayBetter is now working toward launching QuitBet as a commercial product, fuelling the company's mission to use technology to make health behaviour change easier, social, and more fun.

The inclusion of the iCOquit® device demonstrates how powerful CO monitoring can be, not just as a tool for behavioural change, but as a key player in shaping the future of personal health. Bedfont® intends to continue innovating and expanding the reach of its technology to help even more people make lasting, life-changing decisions.