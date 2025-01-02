Bedfont® Scientific Limited Concludes the Shaun in the Heart of Kent Trail by Presenting a CELLER8® Device to a Successful Participant

Following a summer of community engagement in the Shaun in the Heart of Kent art trail; Bedfont® awards a prize for finding ‘Shorn the Return’.

Bedfont® Scientific Ltd., a world leader in breath analysis with over 47 years of expertise in manufacturing medical breath analysis devices, teamed up with Heart of Kent Hospice this summer as a sponsor of a Shaun the Sheep sculpture in the hugely successful Shaun in the Heart of Kent art trail. The trail, held in Maidstone, saw thousands of people take part, following the route in and around the Maidstone area.

David Dadswell, Corporate Partnerships Manager at Heart of Kent Hospice, says, “Delivering projects as big as the Art Trail is only made possible by the unwavering support of the local business community demonstrated here with Bedfont. It was heartwarming to see the whole team at Bedfont immerse themselves into the Trail, volunteering along the way and actively taking part in all the events. Together, we positively impacted the local residents and raised significant funds for the Hospice. We look forward to continually collaborating with the team into 2025.”

The Bedfont® sponsored sheep ‘Shorn the Return’ was located by the Old Boat Café on the River Medway. Using the Shaun in the Heart of Kent app, users could collect the various sculptures by entering a unique code found on each sculpture; each collection allowed users to enter a prize draw to bag a freebie. ‘Shorn the Return’ was collected an amazing 4,920 times. Partnering with NewMed Limited, Bedfont® offered the lucky participants a chance to bag themselves a CELLER8® Pulsed Electromagnetic Field (PEMF) therapy device.

The CELLER8® is an easy-to-use, portable device which uses electromagnetic fields to promote healing processes in the body, which when used at different frequencies can stimulate and encourage your body’s natural recovery process. PEMF can be used to help relaxation, enhance energy levels, support health and wellness and improve sleep. The CELLER8® is a device manufactured by Bedfont® and sold exclusively through NewMed Limited, which has extensive knowledge and expertise in PEMF therapy.

Jason Smith, CEO at Bedfont® Scientific Ltd. commented “We are delighted to have been part of such a meaningful initiative, sponsoring a sculpture for the Shaun in the Heart of Kent trail. Supporting Heart of Kent Hospice in this creative and engaging project was truly inspiring, and seeing the community come together for such a great cause has been heartwarming. We are thrilled to gift a CELLER8® device to a participant with the help of NewMed.”

On Thursday 14th November, the lucky recipient visited Bedfont® HQ to pick up her CELLER8® device after finding the ‘Shorn the Return’ sculpture in the summer trail. She was overcome with emotion when she was told the CELLER8® was hers.

She expressed that after researching the CELLER8®, she is very excited to begin using PEMF consistently.

The NewMed team were on hand on the day to give a full and informative demonstration on how to use the device, explaining what settings would best benefit her.

Andy Smith, CEO and Founder at NewMed Ltd says “Supporting community initiatives like the Shaun the Sheep Trail means a lot to us at NewMed. Partnering with Bedfont® and the Heart of Kent Hospice allows us to bring the benefits of CELLER8® PEMF therapy to a wider audience.”

With the trail now complete, Bedfont® will continue to support Heart of Kent Hospice through various initiatives and events. To keep up to date with fundraising efforts for the hospice, follow @BedfontLtd on social media. To find out more about Bedfont®, please visit www.bedfont.com.

To find out more about how CELLER8® can help you, please visit www.celler8.com or follow celler8_ on Instagram.