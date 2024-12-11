Bedfont® Scientific Limited Secures a Double Win at the Kent Business Awards

Double Victory for Bedfont®: Crowned ‘Medium Business of the Year 2024 and ‘Best of Kent’.

Bedfont®, located in Harrietsham, Kent, has over 48 years of expertise in designing and manufacturing medical breath analysis devices. Bedfont® was delighted to win Medium Business of the Year 2024 and Best of Kent at the Kent Business Awards. The event was held at the Mercure Maidstone Great Danes Hotel on Wednesday, December 4th, where businesses from across the region came together to celebrate this year’s outstanding achievements.

Bedfont® was recognised in the Medium Business category, celebrating the team's hard work and commitment, sustainable growth, and commercial success. The recognition also highlights Bedfont’s positive and proactive approach to occupational health and wellbeing strategies.

The Bedfont® team was impressed by the amazing achievements of all nominees on the night. Facing tough competition, Bedfont® proudly triumphed as the Medium Business of the Year 2024. But the celebrations did not stop there - just after Bedfont® was crowned as Medium Business of the Year, they were announced winners of the final category, “Best of Kent.”

The Best of Kent category examined over 500 finalists in the Kent Business Awards, with Bedfont® emerging as the overall winner. This recognition highlights the company’s strong financial growth and contribution to changing lives through its innovative breath analysis devices.

Image Credit: Bedfont Scientific Ltd.

Jason Smith, CEO at Bedfont® Scientific, comments, "Winning the Medium Business of the Year and Best of Kent at the Kent Business Awards is a tremendous honour and a testament to the incredible efforts of our team. These awards highlight our commitment to excellence in business and our focus on creating a workplace where health and well-being thrive. We are proud to be recognised among many outstanding companies and congratulate all the finalists and winners. This achievement motivates us to continue positively impacting our employees, customers, and the wider community."

These award wins mark a significant milestone for the business, highlighting its commitment to excellence in business performance and fostering a supporting workplace culture. For more information on Bedfont®, please visit http://www.bedfont.com or follow @BedfontLtd on social media.