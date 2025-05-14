Bedfont® Scientific Limited sponsors annual Bluebell Walk to raise vital funds for Heart of Kent Hospice

On Sunday, May 4th, Bedfont® teamed up with joint headline sponsors NewMed Limited and participated in this year's Bluebell Walk, hosted by Heart of Kent Hospice. The Bluebell Walk is an annual event that brings the local community together and raises vital funds for Heart of Kent Hospice to ensure their crucial care for adults with terminal illnesses, their families, friends, and carers can continue.

Bedfont®, a local med-tech company based in Harrietsham with over 48 years of experience designing and manufacturing medical breath analysis devices, was thrilled to support the hospice for a second year at the Bluebell Walk. Bedfont® and NewMed participated in the walk and hosted an engaging competition where entrants could win an exclusive session with Dog Behaviour Specialist, Justin Gilmore of Dog Training in Kent.

David Dadswell, Heart of Kent Hospice Corporate Partnerships Manager, said, “We were thrilled to have the support of Bedfont® and NewMed for the second year running, sponsoring one of our flagship events. Knowing that our values align and our visions of compassion and community are mirrored enables events like these to have a greater impact”.

The walk, which took participants through the beautiful bluebells and woodland of the Kent Downs, was a huge success. The sun shone bright and added to the day's atmosphere, with hundreds of people participating. It is estimated that the event raised approximately £40,000, eclipsing last year's total of £28,000.

We’re incredibly proud to continue our support of Heart of Kent Hospice and to be part of such a meaningful community event.”

Jason Smith, CEO, Bedfont®

“The Bluebell Walk reflects our values as a company: connection, compassion, and making a positive impact where it matters most. It’s inspiring to see so many people come together to support a cause that truly changes lives.”

Bedfont® will continue supporting Heart of Kent Hospice throughout 2025.

