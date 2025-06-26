Bedfont® Scientific Limited joins IFE Group to support young people’s mental health

Bedfont® Scientific Limited, a local medical breath analysis device manufacturer, is thrilled to announce its sponsorship and participation in a local charity golf day hosted by IFE Group, raising vital funds for Young Minds, a leading UK charity dedicated to fighting for the mental health of children and young people.

Image Credit: Bedfont® Scientific Limited

Bedfont® has a strong passion for wellbeing and mental health, and is proud to support a cause that aligns with its values of compassion, collaboration, and positive social impact. Teeing off on Wednesday, 2nd July at 10:00 a.m., the IFE golf day will be held at Ashford Manor Golf Club, bringing together local businesses and featuring friendly competitions and fundraising throughout the day. The money raised at the event will go directly to Young Minds, supporting their mission to ensure that no young person feels alone with their mental health.

We are honoured to be part of this meaningful initiative. At Bedfont®, we believe in the power of community and the importance of supporting mental health, especially among young people. Partnering with IFE Global Digital Logistics for this event is an opportunity to make a meaningful difference.” Jason Smith, CEO, Bedfont®

IFE Group is a leading logistics supplier, specializing in sea, air, road, and rail freight, with a strong commitment to making a difference in the local community through charity fundraising. Its charity golf day offers a chance to participate in a friendly golf competition, complete with a sit-down meal and prize giving, while raising money for a fantastic cause.

“The IFE Group is delighted to be aligned with a charity doing such important work in what we feel is a vital area, the mental health of the ‘next generation’.” Said Chris Darbin, CEO at IFE Group. “The charity is close to our hearts, and as we embrace youth into our organization, we recognize the ever-changing effect the world has on the ‘Young Minds’ of today and how important it is to ‘give back’. We are honoured that so many of our loyal clients and suppliers are joining us for a day of FUNdraising for our special charity! We look forward to seeing everyone there and making the day a success!”

Young Minds is a leading UK charity dedicated to improving mental health among young people. Their services support young people struggling with their mental health as well as their parents and carers. To fulfil their vision of a world where no young person feels alone with their mental health, it relies on the support and generosity of the public and events like the IFE golf day make a huge difference.