Bedfont® Scientific Limited kicks-off in charity football match supporting local food education charity, Communigrow

Bedfont® Scientific Limited, a local MedTech company with over 48 years of knowledge and expertise in designing and manufacturing medical breath analysis devices, is proud to participate in a charity football match on Saturday, 14th June, to raise funds for Communigrow, a sustainable food education charity based in East Malling. The event, hosted by Perrys Chartered Accountants, will take place from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Princes Park Community Pitch at Dartford Football Club.

Communigrow is a charity dedicated to teaching children, young people, and adults how to grow fresh food using chemical-free, sustainable methods. It supports the local community by donating a portion of its produce to local food projects and providing veg boxes for purchase. To learn more about Communigrow and their outstanding work, visit their website here.

We’re proud to support Communigrow and the incredible work they do in our community. By entering a team to take part in this charity match, we hope to make a meaningful contribution while also bringing our colleagues together for a great cause. It’s a fantastic opportunity to give back and have fun doing it.” Jason Smith, CEO of Bedfont®

Communigrow’s mission focuses on sustainability and wellbeing, and with shared core values, Bedfont® was excited to be invited to take part in a friendly match. The game will bring together employees from both Bedfont® and Perrys Chartered Accountants for some friendly competition.

Perrys is proud to support Communigrow by hosting this charity football match against Bedfont® Scientific. With Perrys FC football skills on display and support from family and friends, we aim to raise over £1,000 for their community work. A special thanks to our Perrys Historic Dockyard branch for organizing.” Steve Hale, Managing Partner at Perrys Chartered Accountants

Perrys Chartered Accountants is a well-established accountancy firm, with several branches across the South East. Perrys has a strong connection in the local community, sponsoring local charities and events. This charity football match aims to raise awareness of the work Communigrow do and raise vital funds so their work can continue. To find out more about Perrys Chartered Accounts, visit the website here.

Members of the public are invited to attend the event and show their support, with refreshments and donation opportunities available throughout the day. The event is cash only, and all proceeds from the day will go directly to Communigrow.