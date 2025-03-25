SEHTA Healthcare Business Awards recognizes Bedfont® Scientific Limited for innovation

Bedfont® Scientific Limited are thrilled to have been selected as a finalist in the Innovation category at the South East Health Technologies Alliance (SEHTA) Awards 2025. The SEHTA Awards celebrate excellence in health technology innovation and acknowledge the outstanding collaborations among industry, academia, and the NHS across the South East of England.

This recognition highlights Bedfont’s commitment to advancing innovation in breath analysis. With over 48 years of knowledge and expertise in designing and manufacturing breath analysis devices, Bedfont® has continued to improve its devices to keep up with technology and market trends, and evolve and improve its internal company processes.

We are incredibly honoured to be recognized as finalists in the SEHTA Awards 2025. This acknowledgement reinforces our dedication to pushing the boundaries of innovation and delivering transformative solutions in breath analysis. We look forward to the awards ceremony and celebrating innovation alongside other industry leaders." Jason Smith, CEO, Bedfont®

The winners will be announced at the SEHTA Awards Ceremony, which will be held on Thursday, April 10th, at the London Institute for Healthcare Engineering. The evening will unite businesses to showcase healthcare innovation and collaboration excellence contributions.