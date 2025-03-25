SEHTA Healthcare Business Awards recognizes Bedfont® Scientific Limited for innovation

Editorial Checklist Reviewed

Bedfont® Scientific Limited are thrilled to have been selected as a finalist in the Innovation category at the South East Health Technologies Alliance (SEHTA) Awards 2025. The SEHTA Awards celebrate excellence in health technology innovation and acknowledge the outstanding collaborations among industry, academia, and the NHS across the South East of England.

This recognition highlights Bedfont’s commitment to advancing innovation in breath analysis. With over 48 years of knowledge and expertise in designing and manufacturing breath analysis devices, Bedfont® has continued to improve its devices to keep up with technology and market trends, and evolve and improve its internal company processes.

We are incredibly honoured to be recognized as finalists in the SEHTA Awards 2025. This acknowledgement reinforces our dedication to pushing the boundaries of innovation and delivering transformative solutions in breath analysis. We look forward to the awards ceremony and celebrating innovation alongside other industry leaders."

Jason Smith, CEO, Bedfont®

The winners will be announced at the SEHTA Awards Ceremony, which will be held on Thursday, April 10th, at the London Institute for Healthcare Engineering. The evening will unite businesses to showcase healthcare innovation and collaboration excellence contributions.

Source:

Bedfont® Scientific Limited

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Healthcare News

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Bedfont® Scientific Ltd. (2025, March 25). SEHTA Healthcare Business Awards recognizes Bedfont® Scientific Limited for innovation. News-Medical. Retrieved on March 25, 2025 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250325/SEHTA-Healthcare-Business-Awards-recognizes-Bedfontc2ae-Scientific-Limited-for-innovation.aspx.

  • MLA

    Bedfont® Scientific Ltd. "SEHTA Healthcare Business Awards recognizes Bedfont® Scientific Limited for innovation". News-Medical. 25 March 2025. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250325/SEHTA-Healthcare-Business-Awards-recognizes-Bedfontc2ae-Scientific-Limited-for-innovation.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Bedfont® Scientific Ltd. "SEHTA Healthcare Business Awards recognizes Bedfont® Scientific Limited for innovation". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250325/SEHTA-Healthcare-Business-Awards-recognizes-Bedfontc2ae-Scientific-Limited-for-innovation.aspx. (accessed March 25, 2025).

  • Harvard

    Bedfont® Scientific Ltd. 2025. SEHTA Healthcare Business Awards recognizes Bedfont® Scientific Limited for innovation. News-Medical, viewed 25 March 2025, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250325/SEHTA-Healthcare-Business-Awards-recognizes-Bedfontc2ae-Scientific-Limited-for-innovation.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Bedfont® Scientific Limited Concludes the Shaun in the Heart of Kent Trail by Presenting a CELLER8® Device to a Successful Participant
Sunshine and Steps for a Cause: Bedfont® Scientific’s Team Raise Vital Funds at Heart of Kent Hospice’s Bluebell Walk 2024.
Bedfont Scientific Ltd. and NewMed Ltd. Proudly Raise Over £28,000 in Funds for Heart of Kent Hospice
How Bedfont® is committing to their eco resolution this World Environment Day.
Embracing Plastic Free July: The Bedfont® Scientific Limited Commitment to a Sustainable Future.
Bedfont® Scientific Limited Host an Insightful Panel Discussion in Recognition of Stoptober
Bedfont® Scientific Limited Triumphs at Chamber Business Awards, Winning Business of the Year 2024
Bedfont® Scientific Limited Receives Highly Commended Status at the Kent Mental Wellbeing Awards

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Trending Stories

More Content from Bedfont® Scientific Ltd

See all content from Bedfont® Scientific Ltd

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Bedfont® Scientific Limited Secures a Double Win at the Kent Business Awards