Deep-sea bacterial compound triggers pyroptosis to fight cancer

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
WileyJul 23 2025

Promoting pyroptosis-an inflammatory form of programmed cell death-has become a promising treatment strategy for cancer. In research published in The FASEB Journal, investigators purified a long-chain sugar molecule, or exopolysaccharide, from deep-sea bacteria and demonstrated that it triggers pyroptosis to inhibit tumor growth.

The compound, called EPS3.9, consists of mannose and glucose and is produced by the Spongiibacter nanhainus CSC3.9 bacterial strain and other members of the genus Spongiibacter. Mechanistic analyses showed that EPS3.9 can directly target 5 membrane phospholipid molecules and exert tumor toxicity by stimulating pyroptosis in human leukemia cells. EPS3.9 also had significant anti-tumor effects in the mice with liver cancer and activated anti-tumor immune responses.

Our work not only provides a theoretical basis for developing more carbohydrate-based drugs but also highlights the importance of exploring marine microbial resources."

Chaomin Sun, PhD, corresponding author of the Chinese Academy of Sciences

Source:

Wiley

Journal reference:

Liu, G., et al. (2025) A Novel Exopolysaccharide, Highly Prevalent in Marine Spongiibacter, Triggers Pyroptosis to Exhibit Potent Anticancer Effects. The FASEB Journal. doi.org/10.1096/fj.202500412R.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

New reviews highlight urgent need for GI cancer screening in younger adults
Allergies linked to lower lung cancer risk, new study finds
New mRNA vaccine strategy awakens immune system to fight cancer
WEE1 identified as a key driver of immune resistance in cancer
Heart-healthy habits can improve overall physical and psychological well-being
Blocking a single gene disrupts vitamin D metabolism and cancer pathways in new cell study
Vaccinated women face fewer cervical cancer risks
Combination of two cancer drugs could treat the most common form of dementia

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Nuclear waste exposure in childhood associated with higher cancer incidence