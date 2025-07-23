UN proposal on trans fats could harm nutrition in poor countries, experts warn

A draft UN declaration to eliminate trans-fatty acids from global diets has elicited a sharp reaction from experts who claim it violates the rights of the world's poorest to nutritional benefits of milk and meat.

The group — consisting of public and private sector players, researchers, nutritionists, government staff and global development experts — said the crackdown on trans fats must be limited to industrial sources to safeguard consumption of protein-rich, animal-derived foods, especially in low- and middle-income countries.

"The risk of a blanket commitment to eliminate all trans-fatty acids is that it unnecessarily discourages the consumption of highly nutritious dairy, meat and other animal-source foods," the group said in an open letter to UN member state negotiators and seen by SciDev.Net.

"And once again, the burden will fall heaviest on low- and middle-income countries, where nutrient-rich meat, milk and dairy are already under-consumed," the letter added.

The draft declaration on the prevention and control of so-called non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as diabetes and heart disease is currently under review by member states, with a final draft due to be presented for endorsement at the UN General Assembly in September.

Among other things, it seeks to reduce unhealthy diets and obesity by eliminating trans-fatty acids and reducing levels of saturated fats, free sugars and sodium in processed food and beverages.

Artificial trans fats are created through an industrial process called hydrogenation, which adds hydrogen to vegetable oils to make them more stable and extend shelf life. These fats are known to raise cholesterol levels, promote inflammation, increase risk of heart disease, stroke, and diabetes.

However, naturally occurring trans fats are found in small amounts in dairy and meat from animals such as cows and sheep.

It is therefore critical that member states take this time to fully consider the implications of the language within the declaration to avoid any unintended consequences and ensure the final draft reflects the realities of low- and middle-income countries.” Namukolo Covic, nutrition expert and the International Livestock Research Institute’s director general’s representative to Ethiopia

“This includes the food systems transformation direction we need to eliminate trans fat from our developing food processing industry,” Covic added.

She pointed out that the group’s concern was that the wording can change during the negotiation process and it is important to ensure that any commitment that finally emerges to eliminate trans-fatty acids does not inadvertently discourage the consumption of animal-source foods, for those who stand to benefit the most.

“Even small amounts of animal-source foods — just a glass of milk or a single egg per day — come packaged with critical nutrients, which protect against the nutrient deficiencies that contribute to alleviating significant undernutrition challenges,” Covic told SciDev.Net.

“Simply by focusing on eliminating trans fats from industrial sources and not naturally occurring in animal-source foods could avoid this misstep.”

The group noted that the burden of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) like heart disease and diabetes is a global concern falling heaviest on poorer countries. Three out of every four people who die from such diseases are from low- and middle-income countries.

They noted that diets play a key role and undernutrition in the critical first 1,000 days of life has been linked to a higher risk of cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, and obesity in adulthood.

“As of 2022, healthy diets were unaffordable for almost three billion people globally, with women typically facing greater food insecurity, which affects optimal breastfeeding and nourishment for children,” they said.

“To meaningfully address the challenge of NCDs, the UN Political Declaration must therefore reflect the realities of low- and middle-income countries, where malnutrition hinders healthy development and healthy futures. This includes recognising the unique challenges as well as the most feasible solutions in developing countries.”

In some countries, average annual milk consumption can be as low as 1kg, which is likely to lead to undernutrition, the letter stated. Meanwhile, children who drink a glass of milk a day have been shown to grow three per cent more than those who do not, it added.

“Moderation, not exclusion, is therefore critical,” the authors said.

Covic said in settings where dietary diversity is already low, and the combinations of plant foods needed to balance nutrient requirements are out of reach, animal-derived foods provide some of the most bioavailable and accessible sources of essential micronutrients.

Silvenus Konyole, associate professor of food science and nutrition at Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology, Kenya, who was not part of the group, said animal-source foods have important nutritional benefits.

”I agree with the petition urging the UN not to restrict milk and meat diets in poor countries because [of] the bioavailability of the micronutrients therein, especially minerals,” he told SciDev.Net.

“Everything in moderation while promoting diet diversity is key to good health,” he added.