Cricket flour pasta offers a safe, sustainable protein alternative

Scientists reveal that just a 10% cricket flour blend can turn everyday pasta into a nutrient-rich, eco-friendly superfood, without compromising safety or flavor.

Study: Cricket Flour for a Sustainable Pasta: Increasing the Nutritional Profile with a Safe Supplement. Image credit: Sophie Sparks Photography/Shutterstock.com

Integrating cricket flour into classic foods, such as pasta, could increase the protein and mineral content and may help alleviate malnutrition. A recent study in Foods evaluates the nutritional profile of cricket flour and its potential as a sustainable food source.

Perception and reality of Insect-based foods

Insects are rich in high-quality proteins, beneficial fatty acids, vitamins, fiber, and essential minerals (e.g., zinc, iron, and selenium), making them a favorable nutrient source that could be exploited to alleviate the effects of malnutrition. Besides a high nutritional profile, insect farming has a lower risk of zoonotic disease transmission, emits fewer greenhouse gases, and requires significantly less water and space than traditional livestock farming.

In many parts of the world, including Asia, Africa, and Latin America, insects are traditionally consumed as food. Insect-based products are highly regulated under European legislation and require prior authorization before commercialization. Although many studies have documented multiple benefits of insect-based food products, they still experience cultural resistance, mainly due to unfamiliarity and neophobia.

A previous study indicated the nutritional benefits and safety profiles of cricket (Acheta domesticus) flour. This study revealed that adding cricket flour to baked goods improves the flavor and aroma of the product, thereby enhancing consumer acceptance. Scientists believe that incorporating insect-based ingredients into traditional foods could enable the gradual integration of these products into the Western diet.

About the study

The current study investigates the key nutrient components of cricket flour and a commercially available durum wheat and cricket flour mixture (containing 10% w/w Acheta domesticus flour). Wheat flour was used as a reference, and wheat pasta as a control (CTR). An expert chef prepared a fettuccine-shaped pasta. Protein, fatty acid, and mineral contents, such as iron (Fe), copper (Cu), zinc (Zn), sodium (Na), potassium (K), calcium (Ca), and magnesium (Mg), were analyzed using a standard procedure. The study also assessed the presence of environmental contaminants such as polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs) and total petroleum hydrocarbons (TPH) to determine the chemical safety of cricket flour.

Study findings

Gravimetric analysis indicated that cricket flour's ash content constituted 4.2% of the dry sample weight. After 48 hours of drying, the moisture content of CTR and wheat cricket pasta was 14.04% and 11.07%, respectively.

The water activity (Aw) measures for control and wheat–cricket pasta were 0.83 and 0.64, respectively. These Aw values are typical of dried pasta and cereal-based products, although they are slightly above the recommended threshold of <0.6 for dry raw materials. Nonetheless, they indicate favorable stability and functionality during storage and processing.

In line with previous findings, the current study indicated an Fe content of 10.8 mg/100 g in cricket flour, which is higher than the Fe content of other common insect-based novel foods containing Tenebrio molitor and Ruspolia differens. Compared to wheat flour, the Fe content in cricket flour is nearly ten times higher. A similar trend was also observed for Zn (0.84 mg/100 gram) and Cu (1.6 mg/100 gram).

High K (886 mg/100 gram), Na (389 mg/100 gram), and Ca (973 mg/kg) concentrations were measured in cricket flour. In contrast, wheat flour only contained 133 mg/100 grams of K, 20 mg/kg of Na, and 200 mg/kg of Ca. As per the total fat content, cricket flour contained 11% of total fat, and pasta prepared using mixed wheat-cricket flour contained about 2%. The fat content in insects typically varies among species and even within the same species due to physiological adaptations associated with diet, environmental conditions, and temperature.

On consumption of 100 g of cricket flour, 23% of the energy was produced by metabolizing fats. Saturated fatty acids (SFA) accounted for 42% of total fatty acids, polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFA) for 41%, and monounsaturated fatty acids (MUFA) for 17%. Previous studies have shown that a diet rich in SFAs increases serum low-density lipoprotein levels, increasing the risk of coronary heart disease.

Short-chain SFAs were found to be absent in cricket flour, but medium-chain SFAs, such as palmitic and myristic acids, were present and are known to influence cholesterol levels.

Palmitic and myristic acids were detected in the cricket flour samples. The current study indicated that consumption of cricket flour contributes to 9.8% of total energy from saturated fats, while pasta with wheat-cricket flour provides 1.9% of total energy from SFAs.

Cricket flour contained 17% oleic acid, a nutritionally significant MUFA, and these levels are comparable to traditional wheat pasta (15%) and pasta prepared with wheat-cricket flour. Previous studies have demonstrated that oleic acid reduces low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol, which protects against cardiovascular diseases, neurodegenerative disorders, and certain types of cancer.

Linoleic acid, a polyunsaturated fatty acid, was found at a high concentration in cricket flour, which accounted for 39% of total fatty acids. An increased intake of linoleic acid has been associated with a reduced risk of coronary heart disease.

The current study estimated cricket flour's total amino acid content to be 60%, significantly higher than most consumed foods. Both cricket flour and mixed flour samples indicated higher levels of nearly all measured amino acids, including alanine, valine, and lysine, compared to the wheat-based ones. However, while pure cricket samples had a significantly higher concentration of amino acids, the 10% cricket-wheat mix only modestly improved amino acid levels over wheat alone.

Cricket flour samples contained a higher concentration of total petroleum hydrocarbon (TPH) than other flour and pasta samples. Despite this, the levels were well below those in different foods like fish or meat and were within safe consumption thresholds. All samples indicated a Carbon Preference Index (CPI) above 1, indicating a biogenic origin of the hydrocarbons.

The study also tested for polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs) found at low concentrations in all samples. Cricket flour showed no detectable levels of the most concerning PAHs like benzo[a]pyrene, and total PAH levels remained well below EU safety thresholds for foods, further supporting its safety for human consumption.

Researchers confirmed the presence of chitin in the cricket flour, a component with potential prebiotic effects that could benefit gut health and microbial diversity.

Conclusions

In comparison to commercially available wheat flour, cricket flour contained a higher concentration of protein and essential minerals, such as Na, Ca, Fe, and K. Notably, adding 10% cricket flour to wheat flour to make pasta substantially reduces the recommended daily intake (DI) for almost all nutrients considered in this study.

However, the study notes that a 10% substitution only modestly improves amino acid content, suggesting that higher inclusion rates or complementary dietary sources may be necessary to achieve full nutritional benefits.

Notably, the study found that environmental contaminants such as PAHs and hydrocarbons were present at levels far below regulatory limits, reinforcing the safety of cricket flour as a food ingredient.

With its strong nutritional profile, minimal safety concerns, and compatibility with familiar foods like pasta, cricket flour may offer a promising strategy to improve diet quality and sustainability, especially if introduced in small, culturally acceptable amounts.

