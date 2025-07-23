How much does online negativity really affect your mind?

Even brief exposure to negative social media comments can trigger immediate anxiety and mood drops in adults, especially younger users, new research reveals.

Study: An experimental online study on the impact of negative social media comments on anxiety and mood. Image Credit: DimaBerlin / Shutterstock

Study: An experimental online study on the impact of negative social media comments on anxiety and mood. Image Credit: DimaBerlin / Shutterstock

In a recent study published in the journal Scientific Reports, researchers conducted an experimental investigation to examine the effects of online negativity on adults. The study leveraged artificial intelligence (OpenAI's ChatGPT) to expose adult study participants to negative, neutral, or positive comments in a simulated online forum.

Study findings revealed that reading negative comments significantly increased participants' anxiety levels and lowered their moods compared to other conditions. An exploratory analysis also showed that younger adults (< 35 yrs) reported substantially greater anxiety than their older adult counterparts, suggesting the former cohort's heightened vulnerability to the psychological toll of online interactions.

Background

Participants saw a substantial 40 comments each during the simulated blogging experience, drawn from a pool of 240 ChatGPT-generated responses tailored to eight different lifestyle topics like gardening, gaming, and fine dining.

Unprecedented technological innovations and the substantial democratization of online accessibility have enabled social media to reach a staggering 5.2 billion people worldwide. This relatively recent interaction system has fundamentally reshaped human communication, offering powerful platforms for connection, learning, and social change.

Unfortunately, today's digital landscape is a double-edged sword. The same anonymity that can empower marginalized voices also enables and fuels the "online disinhibition effect," where the lack of face-to-face accountability encourages and protects perpetrators of hostile interactions, from sarcasm, shaming, and trolling to outright cyberbullying.

Since social media platforms routinely report that younger demographics (18–29-year-olds) are their most active users, a substantial portion of the literature investigating the links between social media use and mental health focuses on this subpopulation. While this research has established links between social media use and mental health challenges, a critical gap remains in our understanding of how adults mentally respond to negative online commentary.

About the Study

Before seeing any reactions, people selected blog themes that genuinely interested them (e.g., choosing between "building Lego" or "shopping"), helping them feel more invested in the scenario, even though their choice didn't sway the comments received.

The present study aims to address this gap by measuring the direct psychological impact of negative feedback on adults in a controlled experimental setting. The online "between-subjects" design experiment quantified the effects of negative social media comments on adult mental health, leveraging two independent variables, namely: 1. Comment type (negative vs. neutral vs. positive) and participant gender.

The study used the online platform "Prolific" to recruit 129 study participants (85 female, mean age = 37). Participants were randomly assigned to one of three cohorts: 'positive', 'negative', or 'neutral'. Participants were asked to imagine themselves as bloggers, and were provided paired topics (e.g., "gardening" vs. "baking") for them to blog about.

Crucially, the blogs themselves were written by ChatGPT bots to maintain consistency in writing quality and length. The ChatGPT bots were then instructed to generate 10 positive, neutral, and negative comments for each blog that were subsequently presented to the corresponding participant (dependent on their comment cohort). Each participant viewed a total of 40 comments across four blog topic choices.

Finally, participants' mental states were assessed using the State-Trait Anxiety Inventory (STAI-S), a measure of anxiety, and the Brief Mood Introspection Scale (BMIS), which provides a snapshot of current mood across various dimensions, including pleasantness and arousal.

An example showing the Building Lego blog with its corresponding image. From Alphacolor (2017). [White and multicolored building scale mode]. Unsplash. https://unsplash.com/photos/ipmwlGIXzcw.An example showing the Building Lego blog with its corresponding image. From Alphacolor (2017). [White and multicolored building scale mode]. Unsplash. https://unsplash.com/photos/ipmwlGIXzcw.

Study Findings

The study included a deliberate mood-booster: After reading potentially upsetting comments, everyone watched a lighthearted 90-second cat video to help lift their spirits before finishing the session.

Results reveal a strong statistical link between comment type and emotional state. Specifically, participants exposed to negative comments were observed to demonstrate substantially higher anxiety levels than those who saw neutral or positive comments, even when matching participant age across cohorts.

On a 4-point anxiety scale, participants who read negative comments scored much higher (2.42) than those who read neutral comments (1.77) or positive comments (1.55). This difference was statistically significant and represented a large effect (p < .001, ηp² = 0.256). The mood results showed the same pattern: negative comments led to lower pleasant mood scores (2.37) compared to neutral (3.05) and positive comments (3.25).

While gender effects on anxiety showed a trend toward significance (p = .099), they did not reach statistical significance, contrary to what the research team initially hypothesized. However, male participants did report significantly higher arousal levels than females overall. Furthermore, an unplanned exploratory analysis revealed that the researchers discovered an unexpectedly wide age range in their sample (18–73 years). When they split participants at the median age of 35, they found that "younger" group (under 35 years) participants experience significantly higher anxiety (p = .011) and less pleasant moods (p = .026) across the board than their "older" group (35–73 years) counterparts, suggesting the formers' greater overall sensitivity to harmful social media exposure.

Conclusions

Beyond just feeling worse, people exposed to negative comments showed higher "arousal" levels – a sense of being more stirred up, jittery, or activated compared to those seeing neutral remarks.

The present study provides experimental evidence establishing the direct and measurable adverse impacts of negative online comments on adult mental health. Adults exposed to negative feedback on blog posts (that they didn't even write) demonstrated an immediate drop in their moods and an increase in their anxiety levels. While men and women responded similarly on most measures, younger adults were found to be far more vulnerable to negative comments, potentially due to their ongoing phase of identity formation, making them more sensitive to social evaluation and criticism.

However, the study has important limitations. The use of AI-generated comments may not fully capture the complexity of fundamental social media interactions, which often include elements like emojis and more diverse content. Additionally, the sample consisted primarily of English-speaking participants, likely from Western cultural backgrounds, which may limit the generalizability of findings to other populations.

This research highlights the importance of developing targeted strategies to mitigate the adverse effects of online negativity. It suggests the need for improved digital literacy programs and platform features that empower users (particularly younger ones) to manage their online environment and buffer themselves against the inevitable sting of negative interactions polluting social media. The study was pre-registered, and all materials are available on the Open Science Framework, strengthening the research's credibility and transparency.

Journal reference:

Posted in: Child Health News | Men's Health News | Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Women's Health News

Comments (0)
Hugo Francisco de Souza

Written by

Hugo Francisco de Souza

Hugo Francisco de Souza is a scientific writer based in Bangalore, Karnataka, India. His academic passions lie in biogeography, evolutionary biology, and herpetology. He is currently pursuing his Ph.D. from the Centre for Ecological Sciences, Indian Institute of Science, where he studies the origins, dispersal, and speciation of wetland-associated snakes. Hugo has received, amongst others, the DST-INSPIRE fellowship for his doctoral research and the Gold Medal from Pondicherry University for academic excellence during his Masters. His research has been published in high-impact peer-reviewed journals, including PLOS Neglected Tropical Diseases and Systematic Biology. When not working or writing, Hugo can be found consuming copious amounts of anime and manga, composing and making music with his bass guitar, shredding trails on his MTB, playing video games (he prefers the term ‘gaming’), or tinkering with all things tech.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Francisco de Souza, Hugo. (2025, July 23). How much does online negativity really affect your mind?. News-Medical. Retrieved on July 23, 2025 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250723/How-much-does-online-negativity-really-affect-your-mind.aspx.

  • MLA

    Francisco de Souza, Hugo. "How much does online negativity really affect your mind?". News-Medical. 23 July 2025. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250723/How-much-does-online-negativity-really-affect-your-mind.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Francisco de Souza, Hugo. "How much does online negativity really affect your mind?". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250723/How-much-does-online-negativity-really-affect-your-mind.aspx. (accessed July 23, 2025).

  • Harvard

    Francisco de Souza, Hugo. 2025. How much does online negativity really affect your mind?. News-Medical, viewed 23 July 2025, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250723/How-much-does-online-negativity-really-affect-your-mind.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Early smartphone use linked to poorer mental health in young adults
One-third of U.S. public schools mandate mental health checks for students
Autistic adults face high rates of mental health hospitalizations and readmissions
Social media use linked to declining focus and emotional strain in youth
ChatGPT matches radiologists in pancreatic cyst analysis
Study reveals key social factors that support preterm children's mental health
Food insecurity found to directly cause anxiety and depression symptoms
Survey highlights widespread emotional impact of cancer on patients and their families

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback