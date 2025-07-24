Hemp seeds: The surprisingly complete protein hiding in plain sight

As plant-based diets gain momentum, new research reveals how hemp seeds can fuel both health and food innovation, unlocking a sustainable future from field to fork.

In a recent review article published in the journal Critical Reviews in Food Science and Nutrition, researchers provided a comprehensive overview of industrial hemp seeds, focusing on their use in human nutrition.

They concluded that, with rising consumer interest in plant-based diets, hemp seeds show strong market growth potential, although challenges persist in scaling production and maintaining quality.

Increasing Interest in Hemp

Hemp is a sustainable and multipurpose crop known for its high yield and environmental benefits. It is grown for various uses: fibers from the stalk for textiles, seeds for food, and leaves and flowers for pharmaceutical purposes. With the easing of legal restrictions, there is growing interest in maximizing hemp's utility across industries.

Studies show that hemp cultivation can be profitable, particularly if prices stabilize and value-added uses are developed. Production costs vary significantly depending on the end product—fiber, seed, or cannabidiol (CBD)—with fertilizer, seeds, and labor being major cost drivers. Farmers may see better returns at the processing stage or through product diversification.

There is also growing research interest in using hemp seeds in various food products, including pasta, bread, cakes, yogurts, and meat substitutes. Hemp seed protein’s unique properties require blending with other proteins to create meat-like textures, while still enhancing nutritional value.

This review focused on understanding the nutritional makeup of hemp seeds, the effects of agricultural and processing methods on their quality, and their potential use in modern food systems, following a ‘farm-to-fork’ perspective.

Global Industrial Hemp Market

The global industrial hemp market was valued at approximately USD 9.24 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 26.44 billion by 2031, primarily driven by legalization and increasing consumer interest in plant-based products.

Industrial hemp likely originated in Central Asia, with evidence of its use dating back over 8,000 years in Japan and 6,000 years in China. It spread to Europe between 2000 and 1000 BCE and was widely cultivated by 500 BCE.

Today, over 30 countries cultivate hemp, with Canada, Europe, and China leading the way in production. Despite its long history, modern regulation and stigma have hindered consistent production, requiring renewed focus on cultivation practices and seed quality.

Nutritional Profile of Hemp Seeds

Hemp seeds are rich in nutrients and can be consumed whole, dehulled, or in various forms, including protein powder, oil, and flour. Their composition varies based on genetics and environmental factors. Typically, they contain 21–28% protein, 24–36% lipids, and 28–34% dietary fiber, along with vitamins, minerals, and bioactive compounds like antioxidants. Notably, hemp protein is exceptionally rich in the amino acid arginine, which is linked to cardiovascular health benefits.

Growing conditions, such as cultivar choice and rainfall, can significantly impact the mineral and oil content, as well as the beneficial ratio of omega-6 to omega-3 fatty acids, which ideally sits around 3:1 but can vary substantially depending on the source. The dietary fiber is predominantly insoluble (around an 80:20 ratio to soluble fiber), which can aid digestion. Hemp seeds also contain both free and bound phenolic compounds, the latter of which are attached to fiber, potentially making them more stable and potent.

Processing Hemp Seeds and Byproducts

Hemp seeds are commonly processed through cold pressing to extract oil. While this method preserves quality, the review notes it can be inefficient. Alternative approaches, such as microwave-assisted extraction, can improve oil yield and stability while maintaining a desirable nutritional profile. This process yields a nutrient-rich byproduct called hemp seed cake, which is rich in protein and antioxidants, making it valuable for both animal feed and functional foods.

Dehulling hemp seeds yields hemp hearts, rich in oils and proteins, while the hulls retain high levels of beneficial phytochemicals. The antioxidant content in hemp cake has been shown to enhance meat quality when added to poultry diets, improving oxidative stability.

Hemp Protein in Plant-Based Meat Alternatives

Hemp protein has emerged as a promising ingredient in meat analogs due to the growing demand for allergen-free and inherently gluten-free plant-based proteins. Its high nutritional value, including a uniquely high arginine content, adds to its appeal. While pure hemp protein is difficult to extrude alone because of its high edestin content, blending it with wheat gluten, pea, and soy creates desirable fibrous textures.

Studies have shown that extrusion conditions, such as feed moisture and screw speed, significantly impact the quality of the final product. Hemp protein's mild allergenic profile and functional flexibility make it suitable for textured vegetable protein (TVP) and meat substitutes.

Applications in Functional Foods

Hemp seed cake has been added to products like frankfurters to reduce phosphate use without compromising quality. Techniques such as micronization and ball milling enhance protein solubility and texture. Hemp flour is used in cookies, pasta, breads, and chapatis to enhance omega-3, protein, and fiber content.

However, some products face sensory challenges, such as bitterness or texture issues, which can be addressed through blending. Studies confirm that hemp ingredients can significantly boost nutritional value and are generally well-received when processed to improve taste and texture.

Future Outlook for Hemp Seed Utilization

Expanding the use of hemp seeds faces multiple hurdles. Key challenges include variability in seed composition across varieties, lack of standardization in processing, and high production costs. The paper emphasizes that economic feasibility is hindered by significant technological limitations and scalability challenges. A major bottleneck is the lack of large-scale industrial facilities capable of efficient processing, which leads to supply chain disruptions and discourages investment.

Developing specialized harvesting equipment and local processing infrastructure is essential to reducing costs. Regulatory complexities and legal tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) limits also pose risks for farmers, who need reliable access to testing facilities to avoid crop destruction.

Despite these issues, hemp seed holds strong potential for functional food applications, especially in the plant-based and sports nutrition markets. Utilizing hemp as a dual-purpose crop and repurposing byproducts can enhance cost efficiency.

Consumer interest is growing, but further education and government support are needed to boost demand and ensure market stability. Addressing the current infrastructure gaps and stabilizing supply chains are vital to realizing the full economic and nutritional benefits of hemp seed on a larger scale.