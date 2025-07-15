Blocking Epac1 protein slows lung fibrosis in preclinical models

Researchers at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and collaborators have identified a previously overlooked protein, Epac1, as a key driver of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), a chronic and progressive lung-scarring disease. Their findings, demonstrated across cell cultures, preclinical models, and samples of human lung tissue, show that blocking Epac1 can slow the progression of the disease.

Published in the July 7 online issue of European Respiratory Journal [https://doi.org/10.1183/13993003.02250-2024], the work could pave the way for a new class of treatments to help patients with this currently incurable condition.

IPF is a progressive, often fatal disease in which lung tissue becomes thickened and scarred over time, making it increasingly difficult to breathe. With limited treatment options available today, researchers have been searching for new ways to intervene before irreversible damage occurs.

We were motivated by the urgent need for new therapies. We focused on Epac1 because we suspected this little-known protein might be doing more harm than previously thought in fibrotic lungs-and that turned out to be the case." Lahouaria Hadri, PhD, co-senior corresponding author, Associate Professor of Pharmacological Sciences, and Medicine (Cardiology), Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai

Using lung tissue from IPF patients and healthy individuals, as well as both cellular and mouse models, the researchers found that Epac1 is significantly overactive in fibrotic lungs. When they genetically removed Epac1 in mice-or treated the mice and human lung tissue slices with a small-molecule drug known as AM-001, designed to inhibit the protein-they observed a clear reduction in lung scarring and fibrosis.

"This is the first time anyone has shown that Epac1 plays a harmful role in IPF and that targeting it with a drug can help," says Dr. Hadri "We were especially encouraged to see these protective effects across all models we tested-from cells to mice to human lung tissue."

Importantly, the study also linked Epac1 activity to another biological process known as "neddylation," which is believed to be involved in how proteins are regulated in IPF. This discovery opens a new avenue for understanding the molecular underpinnings of the disease, say the investigators.

While encouraging, the researchers caution that this is early-stage, preclinical research. They say that much more work, including testing in larger animal models and eventual clinical trials, is needed before Epac1 inhibitors like AM-001 can be developed into a therapy for patients.

Still, they called the findings an encouraging step toward the development of targeted treatments that could slow or stop the progression of IPF, giving patients more time and better quality of life. Next, the team plans to test AM-001 in more advanced models and explore its effects on other lung cell types and molecular pathways.

"This research lays the foundation for a completely new treatment strategy," says Dr. Hadri. "If successful, it could make a real difference for people with IPF, who currently have very few options."

The paper is titled "Pharmacological Inhibition of Epac1 Protects against Pulmonary Fibrosis by Blocking FoxO3a Neddylation."

The study's authors, as listed in the journal, are Katherine Jankowski, Sarah E. Lemay, Daniel Lozano-ojalvo, Leticia Perez-Rodriguez, Mélanie Sauvaget, Sandra Breuils-Bonnet, Karina Formoso, Vineeta Jagana, Maria T. Ochoa, Shihong Zhang, Javier Milara, Julio Cortijo, Irene C. Turnbull, Steeve Provencher, Sebastien Bonnet, Jordi Ochando, Frank Lezoualc'h, Malik Bisserier and Lahouaria Hadri.