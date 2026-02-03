Dickkopf 3 protein drives radiation-induced fibrosis and chronic skin damage

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Ludwig-Maximilians-Universitaet Muenchen (LMU)Feb 3 2026

The protein Dickkopf 3 plays a key role in the development of radiation-induced fibroses - and could be a promising target for novel therapies.

Radiotherapy is one of the main treatment forms for cancer. Among its most common side effects is skin damage, right up to chronic inflammations and fibroses. At present, such long-term damage can only be treated symptomatically and leads to thickened, painful, or sensitive skin for months to years after the radiation treatment. A team led by LMU immunologist Professor Peter Nelson (LMU University Hospital) and Roger Sandhoff and Peter E. Huber from the German Cancer Research Center (DKFZ) has identified a protein called Dickkopf 3 (DKK3) as a main cause of long-term skin damage after radiotherapy - a decisive step for the development of novel, more targeted therapy options.

By investigating mouse models and human cells and tissue samples, the researchers demonstrated that DKK3 is activated after radiotherapy in a certain group of skin cells that are responsible for skin renewal. This activity triggers a chain reaction which promotes inflammations and the formation of scar-like tissue and leads to chronic skin damage. The key findings were driven by the work of LMU students, Li Li and Khuram Shehzad. Their efforts were essential in identifying DKK3 as the critical molecular mediator and in establishing the mechanistic framework presented in the paper.

We also observed similar processes in the kidney. This indicates that the activation of DKK3 is a fundamental mechanism that promotes fibrosis in various tissues."

Professor Peter Nelson, LMU University Hospital

According to the researchers, these findings underscore that DKK3 represents a promising new treatment target. "Drugs that block DKK3 could one day help prevent or reduce long-term skin damage after radiotherapy and thus improve the quality of life of cancer patients and survivors," says Nelson. The researchers are currently investigating, moreover, whether this approach could also contribute to the prevention of scar formation in other organs. 

Source:

Ludwig-Maximilians-Universitaet Muenchen (LMU)

Journal reference:

Li, L., et al. (2026). Wnt-associated DKK3 in keratinocytes mediates radiation-induced hyperplasia, dermatitis and skin fibrosis. Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy. doi: 10.1038/s41392-025-02541-z. https://www.nature.com/articles/s41392-025-02541-z

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Diagnostic prognostic and therapeutic relevance of PIVKA-II in hepatocellular carcinoma
Algae may help meet future protein demand without straining the planet
Time of radiotherapy can influence the effectiveness of cancer treatment
WuXi Biologics and Hanchorbio enter strategic partnership to advance next-generation bi- and multi-functional fusion protein pipeline
Customizable protein platforms offer new hope for cancer treatment
Elevated tau in Long COVID patients raises risk for neurodegenerative diseases
Ageing slows brain protein clearance and shifts synaptic waste to microglia
Exploring Targeted Protein Degradation as a New Strategy to Tackle Antimicrobial Resistance

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Pulse oximeters miss hypoxemia more often in people with darker skin, study finds