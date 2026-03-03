Leading CROs and CDMOs turn to mass photometry for rapid protein, mRNA and viral vector analytics

RefeynMar 3 2026

Refeyn, developer of pioneering mass photometry technology, expands its global adoption across contract research organizations (CROs) and contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs). To showcase this development, Refeyn has launched a new webpage that highlights how leading CROs and CDMOs are redefining process development and manufacturing workflows with mass photometry, and provides researchers with an interactive tool to locate and partner with these organizations.

Refeyn’s Samux benchtop mass photometer enables rapid analysis of adeno-associated virus (AAV) samples. Image Credit: Refeyn

Mass photometry's rapid adoption reflects rising demand for fast, reliable, and cost-effective analytics for protein and mRNA characterization, antibody development, and viral vector analysis. Introduced just eight years ago, the technology is now cited in nearly 1,500 scientific publications and is used by 90 % of top biopharma companies. With GMP-compliant software for AAV analytics and recognition from regulatory bodies – including the US Pharmacopeia, China's NIFDC, and the British Pharmacopeia – mass photometry can be deployed confidently from early development through manufacturing and QC.

Leading CROs and CDMOs use mass photometry to deliver rapid, label-free insights into critical quality attributes – AAV capsid purity (full/empty/partial ratios), mRNA integrity and purity- and emerging antibody modalities. This enables clients to make earlier, better-informed development decisions while reducing sample consumption and turnaround times, tackling analytical challenges that are difficult with traditional methods.

Adding mass photometry to the analytical panel reduces the overall cost of new therapies by accelerating development and manufacturing, By working with partners around the world, we're expanding access to this technology – whether organizations invest in their own instruments or use trusted service providers – ultimately helping shorten the path from discovery to patients."

Gabriella Kiss, PhD, Director of Market Development, Refeyn

CROs and CDMOs can partner with Refeyn to differentiate their analytics and meet growing demand for faster, higher-quality data, while biopharma teams can access mass photometry through the expanding partner network.

