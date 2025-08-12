Old Parkinson's medication offers new hope for tuberculosis treatment

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
University of British ColumbiaAug 12 2025

A medication developed in the 1950s to treat Parkinson's disease may offer a powerful new tool in the fight against tuberculosis (TB), according to new research from the University of British Columbia.

Published in npj Antimicrobials & Resistance, the study found that benztropine, a drug used to manage tremors in patients with Parkinson's, can dramatically reduce levels of TB-causing bacteria by boosting the body's natural immune response.

TB is the world's deadliest infectious disease, typically affecting the lungs and causing an estimated 1.3 million deaths each year. Treatment requires a months-long regimen of multiple antibiotics, which can have serious side effects and is increasingly challenged by the emergence of drug-resistant bacterial strains.

New approaches for treating tuberculosis are urgently needed. By enhancing immune function rather than targeting the bacteria, this could be a powerful tool against drug-resistant TB. And, it's a compound that has already proven safe in people with Parkinson's."

Dr. Yossef Av-Gay, senior author, professor of infectious diseases, UBC faculty of medicine

Tuberculosis is particularly difficult to treat because the bacteria responsible, Mycobacterium tuberculosis, is able to infect and survive within the very immune cells designed to destroy pathogens, known as macrophages.

While antibiotics work by killing the bacteria directly, benztropine functions through an alternative approach that supercharges immune cells to fight back. The drug blocks a receptor on macrophages that TB bacteria exploit, allowing the cells to regain their ability to kill the bacterial invaders.

The researchers say treatments that enhance the body's natural defences, known as host-directed therapies, could offer significant benefits in the fight against TB.

"Because these therapies don't directly target the bacteria, they're far less likely to drive drug resistance," said lead author Dr. Henok Sahile, a postdoctoral researcher in UBC's faculty of medicine. "They can also work in combination with existing antibiotics to improve treatment outcomes or help in cases where antibiotics fail."

Related Stories

To identify benztropine, the research team screened a library of more than 240 U.S. Food and Drug Administration-approved drugs by testing each compound on immune cells infected with TB.

Benztropine emerged as a standout candidate, capable of significantly reducing TB bacterial counts in experiments with both human and mouse immune cells. The researchers then tested benztropine in mice infected with TB, with oral treatment leading to a 70 per cent reduction in bacterial load in the lungs-comparable to some current TB treatments.

The drug showed similar effectiveness in a separate mouse model of Salmonella infection, suggesting its potential as a treatment for a wide range of pathogens.

Because benztropine is already approved for use in humans, the researchers say the findings could accelerate its path to clinical testing for TB and other infections.

"Repurposing existing drugs is one of the fastest and most cost-effective ways to bring new treatments to patients," said Dr. Av-Gay. "With benztropine, we already understand the safety profile and pharmacology, which means we can move more quickly toward clinical trials."

The interdisciplinary research team involved microbiologists, immunologists and infectious disease experts at UBC's Life Sciences Institute, as well as collaborators at the Vaccine and Infectious Disease Organization at the University of Saskatchewan.

This study was supported by the Canadian Institutes of Health Research.

Source:

University of British Columbia

Journal reference:

Sahile, H. A., et al. (2025). The Parkinson’s drug benztropine possesses histamine receptor 1-dependent host-directed antimicrobial activity against Mycobacterium tuberculosis. npj Antimicrobials and Resistance. doi.org/10.1038/s44259-025-00143-x.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Pharmaceutical News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Experimental cancer drug shows promise in boosting tuberculosis treatment
WHO urges immediate investment of resources to maintain tuberculosis care
endTB-Q trial highlights importance of individualized regimens
Enhanced tuberculosis detection in advanced HIV using stool molecular testing
Breakthrough in labeling TB glycans could lead to faster diagnosis
AI-powered lung ultrasound outperforms human experts in diagnosing tuberculosis
Four breakthrough studies could revolutionize tuberculosis treatment
UC3M unveils three scientific research projects to combat tuberculosis

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Tulane researchers develop portable device for rapid TB diagnosis