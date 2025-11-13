Funding challenges threaten to reverse global gains in the fight against TB

Tuberculosis (TB) remains one of the world's deadliest infectious killers, claiming over 1.2 million lives and affecting an estimated 10.7 million people last year, according to the WHO Global Tuberculosis Report 2025, released today. Despite measurable progress in diagnosis, treatment and innovation, persistent challenges in funding and equitable access to care threaten to reverse hard-won gains in the global fight against TB.

Declines in the global burden of TB, and progress in testing, treatment, social protection and research are all welcome news after years of setbacks, but progress is not victory. The fact that TB continues to claim over a million lives each year, despite being preventable and curable, is simply unconscionable. WHO is working with countries to build on the progress they have made and accelerate the path to ending TB by 2030." Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General

Global progress and success stories

Between 2023 and 2024, the global rate of people falling ill with TB declined by nearly 2%, while deaths from TB fell by 3%. These reductions signal a continued recovery of essential health services following disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some regions and countries show sustained progress, demonstrating that strong political commitment and investment address this ancient disease. Between 2015 and 2024, the WHO African Region achieved a 28% reduction in the TB incidence rate (number of people falling ill with TB per 100 000 population per year) and a 46% reduction in deaths. The European Region saw even greater declines, with a 39% drop in incidence and a 49% reduction in deaths.

During the same period, over 100 countries achieved at least a 20% reduction in TB incidence rates, and 65 countries achieved reductions of 35% or more in TB-related deaths. These countries have attained the first milestones of the WHO End TB Strategy.

However, ending TB globally will require accelerated progress in countries with the highest burden. In 2024, 87% of the global number of people who developed TB disease was concentrated in 30 countries. Just eight of them accounted for 67% of the global total: India (25%), Indonesia (10%), the Philippines (6.8%), China (6.5%), Pakistan (6.3%), Nigeria (4.8%), the Democratic Republic of the Congo (3.9%) and Bangladesh (3.6%).

Major advances in TB diagnosis and treatment

Timely treatment for TB has saved an estimated 83 million lives since 2000. Between 2023 and 2024, progress continued in TB diagnosis, prevention, and treatment, reflecting the impact of sustained efforts and innovation in countries. Key achievements include:

In 2024, 8.3 million people were newly diagnosed with TB and accessed treatment, representing about 78% of the people who fell ill with the disease during that year;

The coverage of rapid testing for TB diagnosis increased from 48% in 2023 to 54% in 2024;

Treatment for drug-susceptible TB remained highly effective, with a success rate of 88%;

The number of people developing drug-resistant TB each year has been declining with over 164,000 people receiving treatment in 2024. The latest data show an improvement in the treatment success rate, to 71%, up from 68% the previous year;

In 2024, 5.3 million people at high risk of TB received preventive treatment, up from 4.7 million in 2023.

Social protection and multisectoral action key to address the drivers of the epidemic

For the first time, WHO has reported on progress toward the social protection target established at the second UN High-Level Meeting on TB in 2023, using data compiled by the International Labour Organization (ILO). Among the 30 high TB burden countries, social protection coverage remains highly unequal, ranging from 3.1% in Uganda to 94% in Mongolia. Notably, 19 countries report coverage rates below 50%.

The report also highlights data on the major risk factors driving the epidemic such as undernutrition, HIV infection, diabetes, smoking, and alcohol use remain. Confronting these drivers, alongside structural determinants such as poverty, requires coordinated multisectoral action.

Funding gaps endanger progress and research

Despite many gains, global progress levels remain far from meeting the End TB Strategy targets. A major obstacle is global funding for TB, which has stagnated since 2020. In 2024, only US$5.9 billion was available for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment--just over a quarter of the US$22 billion annual target set for 2027.

Cuts to international donor funding from 2025 onward pose a serious challenge. Modelling studies have already warned that long-term cuts to international donor funding could result in up to 2 million additional deaths and 10 million people falling ill with TB between 2025 and 2035.

Global TB research funding also lags, reaching only US$1.2 billion in 2023 (24% of the target). As of August 2025, 63 diagnostic tests were in development and 29 drugs were in clinical trials--up from just 8 in 2015. Additionally, 18 vaccine candidates are undergoing clinical trials, including 6 in Phase 3. WHO continues to lead global efforts to advance the TB vaccine agenda, supported by the TB Vaccine Accelerator Council launched by WHO Director-General.

"We are at a defining moment in the fight against TB," said Dr Tereza Kasaeva, Director of the WHO Department for HIV, TB, Hepatitis and STIs. "Funding cuts and persistent drivers of the epidemic threaten to undo hard-won gains, but with political commitment, sustained investment, and global solidarity, we can turn the tide and end this ancient killer once and for all."

WHO calls for sustained political commitment, increased domestic investment, and intensified research to accelerate progress.