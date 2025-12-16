Life-saving Christmas present arrives early at Medway United FC

Bedfont® Scientific Limited, an innovative MedTech company with over 49 years of experience in breath analysis, has proudly donated a defibrillator to Medway United FC. The club is an integral part of the football community in Medway and Kent, and the addition of a defibrillator ensures the safety of not only the club's teams but also the surrounding community.

Image Credit: Bedfont® Scientific Limited

Bedfont® Scientific, a business committed to supporting the community, has strong ties with Medway United Football Club. Not only does the company sponsor the under-11s girls' football team, but its very own CEO, Jason Smith, coaches the girls. When Jason heard that the grant the club were waiting for was taking longer than expected, he reached out to Defib Supplies, a crucial division of Intermedical (UK) Limited, who were happy to assist and provide the much-needed defibrillator at a reduced cost.

Jason Smith, CEO at Bedfont®, said, “As sponsors and as part of the coaching team, I see every week how much passion and commitment go into this club. When we learned that the defibrillator grant had been delayed, we felt a responsibility to act. We’re grateful to Defib Supplies for helping us secure the equipment at a reduced price, ensuring everyone at the club has access to the safest possible environment.”

In the UK, approximately 80,000 out-of-hospital cardiac arrests happen each year, with less than 1 in 10 people surviving. Having access to a defibrillator can increase survival by over 70% if used within the first three to five minutes, and with cardiac arrest being the leading cause of sudden death during sport in young athletes, the importance of having access to this life-saving equipment at all sports and health facilities is essential.

We are incredibly grateful to Bedfont® Scientific for this generous donation. Having a defibrillator at our all-girls venue provides an invaluable level of safety and reassurance for players, parents, and coaches alike. It gives our young athletes the peace of mind to enjoy their football in the safest possible environment. The addition of this life-saving equipment reflects our responsibility as a club to protect every young person who steps onto our pitch, and Bedfont®’s support has helped us strengthen that commitment. Their generosity will have a lasting impact on our community.” Mark Davis, Lead Coach and Founder, Medway United FC

Bedfont’s generous donation provides the club with earlier access to this vital equipment and gives them peace of mind that, in the event of a sudden cardiac arrest, they have access to a tool that could save someone’s life.