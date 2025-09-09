Bedfont® to showcase the innovative Smokerlyzer® and NObreath® respiratory devices at ERS 2025

Bedfont® Scientific Limited, an innovative med-tech company with over 48 years of knowledge and expertise in the manufacture of medical breath analysis devices, are seeking new strategic distribution partners at this year's European Respiratory Society (ERS) Congress. On show will be the Smokerlyzer® and NObreath® devices. The Smokerlyzer® measures exhaled carbon monoxide (CO) to support smoking cessation efforts, while the NObreath® assesses Fractional exhaled Nitric Oxide (FeNO) levels to aid in the diagnosis and management of asthma.

Image Credit: Bedfont® Scientific Ltd

The ERS Congress brings together respiratory experts from around the world to explore the latest advances in respiratory medicine and science. It takes place from September 27th to October 1st in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. This year's theme focuses on respiratory health around the globe, aligning perfectly with the Bedfont® vision of a world where everyone has access to instant, non-invasive, simple breath testing to aid in medical diagnosis.

We’re thrilled to be part of this year’s ERS Congress and to present our Smokerlyzer® and NObreath® devices to the wider respiratory health community. These events are vital for sparking new ideas, forming strong industry partnerships, and advancing the field of respiratory diagnostics globally.” 

Jason Smith, CEO, Bedfont®

Bedfont® work with a carefully selected network of over 100 distributors worldwide, chosen specifically on a foundation of shared values. The distributors, who are considered an extension of the Bedfont® Family, are fully supported and looked after throughout the partnership; through regular communication on essential updates, complete product training, comprehensive marketing resources, and complimentary educational content, including webinars hosted by Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs). 

Additionally, distributors are invited to face-to-face events, with the most recent event being held in 2024. Bedfont® invited its extended family to the UK for a week of collaboration, including essential updates, in-person training, team-building activities, and distributor awards, with the in-person approach helping to build those crucial relationships.

The friendly Bedfont® team can be found on stand D.13 at this year’s ERS congress. You are invited to stop by, say hello and receive demonstrations on the innovative Smokerlyzer® CO monitoring devices as well as the NObreath® FeNO device.

Source:

Bedfont® Scientific Ltd

