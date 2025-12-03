Settling the creatine safety debate

New analysis breaks down decades of debate, revealing that creatine’s biggest threats aren’t cancer or kidney failure, but misinformation and poor-quality supplements.

Study: A short review of the most common safety concerns regarding creatine ingestion. Image credit: djavan rodriguez/Shutterstock.com

In a recent review published in Frontiers in Nutrition, researchers evaluated long-standing health concerns about creatine monohydrate, an extensively used supplement.

Their findings indicate that when taken appropriately, creatine appears to be safe. Any side effects are generally mild and most often linked to the consumption of high single doses. However, further research is needed to understand risks for those who are pregnant or have kidney disease.

Creatine and cancer risk

Discussion of creatine’s potential carcinogenicity often centers on heterocyclic amines (HCAs), compounds that form when creatine, amino acids, and sugars react under high temperatures during cooking.

Although HCAs can be mutagenic at very high concentrations in laboratory models, the amounts found in cooked meat (and even more so in creatine supplements) are far lower. Human evidence showing direct harm is almost non-existent. In one human trial examining creatine’s influence on HCA formation, only nine urine samples contained measurable HCAs, and the majority came from placebo recipients, suggesting that creatine does not increase mutagen production.

Some mechanistic studies raise theoretical concerns that elevated creatine availability may support cancer cell energy metabolism or metastasis through creatine kinase-related pathways. Evidence from certain mouse models indicates that Smad2/3-mediated increases in metastatic potential exist.

However, other experiments report precisely opposite effects: creatine and its analog, cyclocreatine, often slow tumor growth, enhance the activity of cytotoxic T lymphocytes (CD8 T-cells), which are crucial for targeting and destroying cancerous cells, and may even augment the efficacy of chemotherapies.

These inconsistencies reflect the great variability in cancer types and experimental models. As a result, current evidence does not justify claims that creatine increases cancer risk in humans. Instead, the primary safety issue lies in supplement purity, as some commercial products may contain contaminants or even unapproved pharmaceutical ingredients if not third-party tested.

Creatine and kidney function

Concerns about renal harm date back to isolated case reports in the 1990s, many involving people with pre-existing kidney disease, extreme training loads, or simultaneous use of nephrotoxic substances. Some early animal models also suggested possible harm. However, interspecific differences make it difficult to extrapolate such findings.

A large body of human research now demonstrates that creatine does not impair kidney function in healthy individuals. Serum creatinine often rises during supplementation, but this increase reflects increased creatine turnover, not reduced filtration. When more accurate renal markers, such as cystatin C, urinary proteins, electrolytes, or direct glomerular filtration rate techniques, are used, kidney function remains stable. Studies using doses of up to 20 grams per day and durations of up to five years have shown no evidence of renal damage.

Even in higher-risk groups, including adults on hemodialysis, older adults with diabetes, individuals with rheumatic diseases, and even a person with a single kidney, creatine has not produced clinically meaningful declines in kidney health when monitored appropriately. Still, because evidence in people with significant renal impairment is limited, the authors advise close supervision and use of biomarkers independent of creatinine if supplementation is considered.

Hydration, thermoregulation, and muscle cramps

Creatine is osmotically active and increases intracellular water, especially during loading phases that involve high daily doses. This observation led to speculation that creatine might reduce extracellular water, impair heat dissipation, and contribute to dehydration-associated injuries, particularly after anecdotal reports involving athletes training in hot environments.

However, controlled studies have consistently contradicted these fears. Research involving strenuous exercise in heat, dehydration protocols, and high humidity found that creatine does not exacerbate plasma volume loss, electrolyte balance, body temperature, or heart rate responses.

Sweat rates, total body water, intracellular water, and thermoregulatory responses remain comparable to placebo, and in some cases, creatine users maintain plasma volume slightly better during early dehydration. Long-term trials in football players even suggest that creatine may reduce the risk of cramping and muscle injury, likely because increased intracellular water helps preserve cellular function under heat stress.

Gastrointestinal issues

Gastrointestinal discomfort, including diarrhea, bloating, and stomach upset, is the most reported side effect, yet it appears to be dose-related. Large single doses (more than 10 g at once) may leave excess creatine unabsorbed in the intestine, drawing water into the gut and accelerating transit.

Controlled trials have shown that when daily doses are kept between 2 and 5 grams, or when higher intakes are divided into multiple smaller servings, symptoms are generally comparable to those of a placebo. Meta-analyses of hundreds of trials involving more than 26,000 participants similarly find no significant difference in gastrointestinal event rates between creatine and placebo groups. Some discomfort may stem from impurities or additives in poorly manufactured supplements rather than creatine itself.

Creatine use in pregnancy

Although human data are limited, the review notes that animal studies consistently show protective effects of creatine during fetal hypoxia and other stressors, without observed harm to mothers or offspring.

However, because no randomized controlled trials exist in pregnant humans and physiological changes during pregnancy could alter creatine handling, the authors emphasize that creatine supplementation should not currently be recommended in routine prenatal care.

Conclusions

According to this review, the evidence overwhelmingly indicates that creatine monohydrate is safe when used in recommended doses. Mild gastrointestinal side effects may occur with large single intakes, and more research is needed in pregnant women and individuals with serious kidney disease.

For the general population, however, creatine remains one of the most well-supported and safest dietary supplements available. The authors also stress that only third-party tested creatine products should be used to avoid potential contamination with undeclared or unapproved ingredients.

