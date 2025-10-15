Keensight Capital acquires majority stake in Bedfont® Scientific Ltd., a global leader in non-invasive breath analysis devices

Keensight Capital (“Keensight”), one of the leading private equity managers dedicated to pan-European Growth Buyou investments, today announced it has acquired a majority stake in Bedfont® Scientific Ltd. (“Bedfont”), which designs and manufactures non-invasive breath analysis medical devices. As part of the transaction, the Company’s existing shareholders will reinvest alongside Keensight.

Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Maidstone, UK, Bedfont is a global leader in non-invasive breath analysis devices, supporting not only medical diagnosis but also the monitoring and management of respiratory and metabolic conditions. The Company designs and manufactures high-precision breath and gas analysis instruments, with a particular focus on the NObreath® device for FeNO testing, a key biomarker for asthma diagnosis and management which is increasingly being adopted across healthcare systems. Bedfont’s portfolio also includes solutions for smoking cessation and hydrogen and methane breath testing for gastrointestinal disorders.

Bedfont’s products are widely used across primary and secondary healthcare settings, distributed through a network of over 100 partners in more than 70 countries worldwide. By leveraging innovative technology, the Company makes cutting-edge breath analysis more accessible globally and contributes to raising standards of care in the healthcare system.

With a strong track record in both MedTech and the respiratory field, Keensight brings the expertise and network to support Bedfont’s next stage of growth, strengthening its position as a global leader in breath analysis field. By leveraging its international footprint and the resources of the Performance team, Keensight will work hand-in-hand with management to accelerate growth and international expansion, both organically and through acquisitions, while further scaling innovation.

We see significant opportunity to expand the use of breath analysis in medical diagnosis and monitoring. It is critical that this technology is reliable and accessible. Our vision is a world where everyone has access to instant, non-invasive, simple breath testing. With the support of Keensight, we will be able to increase patient outreach and improve patient access worldwide.”

Jason Smith, CEO, Bedfont Scientific

Amit Karna, Partner at Keensight Capital, added: "Bedfont is a highly innovative company whose pioneering work in breath biomarkers, particularly FeNO, is helping to advance global standards in respiratory diagnostics. We are thrilled to partner with the family behind Bedfont, together with itsvisionary CEO Jason Smith, to support the company as it enters its next phase of international growth and development."

