Pre-workout supplement use linked to dangerously short sleep in young people

University of TorontoDec 2 2025

A new study from the Canadian Study of Adolescent Behaviors reveals that adolescents and young adults who use pre-workout dietary supplements, such as Bang!, Jack3D, and C4, are significantly more likely to report dangerously short sleep durations.

Analyzing data from over participants aged 16-30 years, researchers found that those who used pre-workout supplements in the past year were more than twice as likely to report sleeping five hours or less per night compared to those who didn't take pre-workout supplements. The recommended amount of sleep for this age group is eight hours per night.

Pre-workout supplements, which often contain high levels of caffeine and stimulant-like ingredients, have become increasingly popular among teenagers and young adults seeking to improve exercise performance and boost energy. However, the study's findings point to potential risks to the well-being of young people who use these supplements."

Kyle T. Ganson, lead author, assistant professor at the Factor-Inwentash Faculty of Social Work, University of Toronto

Sleep guidelines recommend that adolescents get 8–10 hours of sleep per night and young adults get 7–9 hours, yet many Canadian young people fall short of these recommendations. The study's authors warn that the stimulant content of pre-workout supplements may be exacerbating sleep problems during these key developmental years.

"These products commonly contain large doses of caffeine, anywhere between 90 to over 350 mg of caffeine, more than a can of Coke, which has roughly 35 mg, and a cup of coffee with about 100 mg," said Ganson. "Our results suggest that pre-workout use may contribute to inadequate sleep, which is critical for healthy development, mental well-being, and academic functioning."

The researchers emphasize the need for health and mental health care providers, including pediatricians, family physicians, and social workers, to discuss pre-workout supplement use with young people and to offer harm-reduction strategies, such as avoiding pre-workout supplements 12 to 14 hours before bedtime. The study also provides greater evidence supporting the need for stronger regulations of dietary supplements in Canada.

"Young people often view pre-workout supplements as harmless fitness products," Ganson noted. "But these findings underscore the importance of educating them and their families about how these supplements can disrupt sleep and potentially affect overall health."

University of Toronto

Ganson, K.T., et al. (2025). Use of Pre-Workout Dietary Supplements is Associated with Lower Sleep Duration among Adolescents and Young Adults. Sleep Epidemiology. doi: 10.1016/j.sleepe.2025.100124. https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2667343625000198?via%3Dihub

