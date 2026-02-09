Time-restricted feeding reduces disease activity and inflammation in Crohn's patients

Crohn's & Colitis Foundation of AmericaFeb 9 2026

A new randomized controlled study funded by the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation found that time-restricted feeding-a form of intermittent fasting-significantly reduced symptomatic disease activity and systematic inflammation in adults with Crohn's disease and overweight or obesity. The University of Calgary-led trial is the first to show that eating only within an 8-hour window can reduce Crohn's disease activity by 40% and abdominal discomfort by 50% in just 12 weeks, compared to a standard eating schedule.

Participants practicing intermittent fasting not only lost about 5.5 pounds while controls gained approximately 3.7 pounds, but also showed notable improvements in blood markers of inflammation and immune health, including lower levels of leptin and PAI-1-all without cutting calories.

Results of the study were published in Gastroenterology. People with IBD should talk with their healthcare team before changing their eating schedule to determine whether intermittent fasting is appropriate for them.

Time-restricted feeding (TRF) involves eating all meals within a set 8-hour window each day, followed by fasting for the remaining 16 hours. This 12-week randomized trial included 35 adults with Crohn's disease and living with obesity or overweight, with 20 assigned to TRF and 15 to their regular diet. Researchers measured disease activity, inflammation, and body composition at the start and end of the study.​​

This study shows that while weight loss is an important outcome in people with overweight and Crohn's disease, time-restricted feeding offers additional benefits beyond just the scale. We saw meaningful improvements in disease symptoms, reduced abdominal discomfort, favorable shifts in metabolism and inflammation, and promising changes in gut bacteria-all suggesting that intermittent fasting may help patients maintain lasting remission from Crohn's disease."​

Maitreyi Raman, MD, Associate Professor of Medicine at the University of Calgary, study's senior author

The research was supported by the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation's Litwin IBD Pioneers program. "Time-restricted feeding is showing real promise as a new way to help people with Crohn's disease manage not only their symptoms but also their overall health," said Andres Lorenzo Hurtado, PhD, Senior Vice President of Translational Research & IBD Ventures at the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation. "This research suggests that changing when we eat-not just what we eat-can improve metabolism, help the immune system work better, and support long-term remission from Crohn's disease. We are excited to support studies like this that put patients at the center of new solutions and encourage more research to make these benefits last for everyone living with IBD."

"People with Crohn's disease often look for practical tools to support their health alongside medication," said Natasha Haskey, PhD, RD, Research Associate at the University of British Columbia and lead investigator in the study. "Our research suggests time-restricted eating may be a sustainable option grounded in biology, offering patients more ways to manage their own wellness."

In addition to reducing Crohn's disease activity, the study found a marked decrease in harmful visceral fat and key inflammatory signals in the blood of those who practiced intermittent fasting. The changes were not simply due to diet quality or calorie restriction, as both groups ate similar foods and amounts-indicating the timing of meals themselves may play a unique role in supporting digestive and immune health.​

Researchers note that, while these results are promising, larger trials are needed to confirm the long-term safety and effectiveness of this approach for broader groups of patients with IBD.

This research was funded by Crohn's Colitis Foundation, Litwin IBD Pioneers Grant (ID: 879104) and Imagine Network (University of Calgary).

Journal reference:

Haskey, N., et al. (2026) Time-Restricted Feeding Reduces Body Mass Index, Visceral Adiposity, Systemic Inflammation, and Clinical Disease Activity in Adults With Crohn’s Disease: A Randomized Controlled Study. Gastroenterology. DOI: 10.1053/j.gastro.2025.11.008. https://www.gastrojournal.org/article/S0016-5085(25)06485-6/fulltext

