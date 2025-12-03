'Dry January' can lead to meaningful physical and psychological improvements

With the new year on the horizon and resolutions brewing, more people are saying cheers to a booze-free January, a choice that might come with some real health benefits and, ultimately, help some people cut back for good.

Published in Alcohol and Alcoholism, the review from researchers at the Brown University School of Public Health and the Warren E. Alpert Medical School analyzed 16 studies on the popular month-long alcohol-free challenge known as 'Dry January.' Looking at over 150,000 participants, the review examined who takes part in Dry January, how they are affected, and what factors helped people succeed. The study, led by researchers at the Center for Alcohol and Addiction Studies (CAAS), also identified how the campaign might expand and improve participation.

Researchers found that even a short-term pause in drinking can lead to meaningful physical and psychological improvements. Participants who cut out alcohol completely for the month reported improved sleep, better mood, weight loss and even healthier liver function and blood pressure. They were also more likely to say that they lost weight, were able to concentrate better and had more energy than they did before. Even those who simply reduced their drinking experienced some improvements in these areas.

"The effort leads to sustained moderation: most participants continue to drink less alcohol rather than increasing consumption afterwards," said lead author Megan Strowger, who led the work as a CAAS postdoctoral fellow at the School of Public Health and is now a post-doctoral research associate at the University at Buffalo. "Overall, participating in Dry January allows people to pause, reflect and rethink their relationship with alcohol, including how it affects their social life, mental health and physical health."

Dry January, which began in the U.K. in 2013, has grown steadily in popularity, going from 4,000 people officially registering on the campaign website in 2003, to millions of people now taking part in the challenge globally, according to the researchers.

The findings for the new study come at a time when research is shedding better light on the health risks of alcohol use and as an increasing number of people are drinking less. Data from a recent Gallup poll showed that only 54% of U.S. adults said they consumed alcohol, the lowest percentage in Gallup's history collecting data on drinking behavior.

"There is so much more support for living an alcohol-free lifestyle now," said Suzanne M. Colby, professor of behavioral and social sciences. "It is more socially acceptable than ever to be 'sober curious' or alcohol free. Social norms have shifted, in part with the help of influencers on social media sharing the benefits of sobriety and reducing the stigma of not drinking."

Other findings from the study included: people who formally registered and used the campaign tools - such as the Try Dry app, daily coaching emails or text messages - were significantly more likely to complete the month alcohol-free and to continue drinking less afterward.

Participants for Dry January tend to be younger, to be female, to have higher incomes and have a college degree, the research showed. Participants also tend to identify as heavier than average drinkers, which is typically a difficult group to reach through intervention programs, researchers said.

"This is a very good thing since drinking alcohol is so ingrained in our society," said Matthew K. Meisel, assistant professor of behavioral and social sciences. Meisel says one of the biggest takeaways of the paper is that even participants who didn't abstain completely still experienced benefits, including better mental health.

The review found some negative side effects of the challenge: A small number of participants who were unable to complete the month reported drinking more afterward in a so-called rebound effect.

Still, the study's authors recommend expanding outreach, partnering with diverse influencers and tailoring campaign messages for a wider audience. They also called for more U.S.-based research on both Dry January and Damp January - which calls for only cutting back on alcohol versus total abstinence - as well as greater investment in tools that help participants set goals, track progress and stay motivated.

"I think the most important takeaway from our Dry January review is that taking a break from drinking can be reframed as a positive experience," Colby said. "I tried it myself and experienced benefits firsthand."