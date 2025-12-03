APIC and SHEA launch collaborative initiative to strengthen national infection prevention efforts

Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of AmericaDec 3 2025

The Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology (APIC) and the Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America (SHEA) have announced a new collaborative initiative, the Healthcare Infection Prevention Advisory Group (HIPAG), to address infection prevention priorities of national importance.

The elimination of the CDC's Healthcare Infection Control Practices Advisory Committee (HICPAC) has created gaps in coordinated, multidisciplinary alignment on infection prevention and control and antimicrobial stewardship issues, raising concerns, about potential variation and inconsistencies in organizational policies and clinical practice. HIPAG was established to help fill these gaps and ensure continuity by offering timely, evidence-informed advisory expertise that supports the needs of participating organizations and the broader healthcare community.

This initiative reflects a shared commitment to enhancing transparency, inclusivity, and scientific rigor in national infection prevention discussions.

APIC and SHEA believe that this group, which will include invited representative experts across medical societies, healthcare organizations, public health, and patient advocacy groups, will help maintain a unified approach to infection prevention as new challenges and emerging threats continue to evolve.

 HIPAG is intended to prevent fragmented or duplicative efforts, promote alignment and strengthen collaboration by connecting subject matter experts across disciplines and care settings. 

HIPAG must reflect the full breadth of expertise and experience in infection prevention and epidemiology. We are inviting expert representatives from key medical, public health, and patient groups to ensure broad and inclusive engagement across disciplines. Evidence-informed infection prevention policies save lives-there's no room for compromise. We owe it to our patients and our field to get this right."

David Weber, MD, MPH, FIDSA, FSHEA, FRSM, President of SHEA

"APIC is proud to partner with SHEA and our colleagues across healthcare and public health in this essential initiative," said Carol McLay, DrPH, MPH, RN, CIC, FAPIC, FSHEA, 2025 APIC president. "HIPAG reflects our shared commitment to ensuring that infection prevention remains science-driven, practical, and grounded in real-world expertise. This collaboration is not only critical to the safety of healthcare delivery-it is key to restoring trust and confidence among patients, families, and the professionals who care for them."

HIPAG's structure and membership will be finalized in the coming weeks, along with a coordinated communication and engagement plan.

Organizations interested in participating in or contributing to expert representatives are encouraged to contact APIC or SHEA for more information. 

