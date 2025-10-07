AI must optimize home care, continuity, and early detection for older adults

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
American Academy of Physician AssociatesOct 7 2025

HealthFORCE, a national alliance of leaders dedicated to addressing the root causes of America's healthcare workforce crisis, along with the American Academy of Physician Associates (AAPA) and West Health, today released "Aging Well with AI: Empowering Care through Innovation," the first in a two-part white paper series exploring how artificial intelligence (AI) can strengthen the U.S. healthcare workforce and improve access to care. The paper was commissioned by the three organizations and authored by The LINUS Group, a healthcare strategy and research firm.

As the nation confronts a historic shortage of healthcare workers alongside a rapidly aging population, the report outlines specific ways AI can reduce strain on clinicians and improve outcomes for older adults, without eroding the human relationships that are essential to high‑quality medicine.

"By 2034, older adults will outnumber children in the U.S. for the first time in history," said Lisa M. Gables, CEO of AAPA and founder of HealthFORCE.

This shift, combined with record-high workforce shortages, demands immediate innovation. This report shows how AI can be part of the solution, giving clinicians back time to focus on what matters most – their patients."

Lisa M. Gables, CEO, American Academy of Physician Associates

Five use cases identified in the report

The paper highlights five opportunities for AI to extend the healthcare workforce and improve care for older adults:

  1. Home Care Optimization – Automating scheduling, synthesizing health data, and supporting family caregivers to reduce gaps and delays.
  2. Care Continuity – Enabling seamless transitions between hospitals, homes, and community services to prevent readmissions and duplicative care.
  3. Personalized Care Plans – Using whole-person data, not just age, to develop individualized treatment plans and avoid age-based bias.
  4. Early Detection – Leveraging remote monitoring and predictive analytics to identify risks before they escalate into costly crises.
  5. Immersive Clinical Education – Using AI-powered VR and simulations to train clinicians in aging-related care and improve empathy, adherence, and compliance.

Related Stories

"Our healthcare system deserves more than a model that's constantly playing catch-up," said Zia Agha, MD, Chief Medical Officer of West Health. "AI can help us get ahead by navigating growing complexity, coordinating care more seamlessly, and extending clinicians' capacity to deliver the continuous, compassionate, and affordable care all seniors deserve. But without bold policy changes to modernize care delivery and payment models, we risk leaving these innovations on the shelf instead of putting them to work where they're needed most."

The white paper calls on policymakers, health systems, and innovators to:

  • Invest in geriatric-focused tech innovation and prioritize AI tools that serve older adults
  • Incentivize cross-specialty training in aging care and AI use for all frontline providers
  • Establish national standards for AI integration across state lines and care settings
  • Promote interoperability and support value-based payment models that reward continuity, efficiency, and prevention.

This is the first paper in a two‑part series aimed at examining how artificial intelligence can strengthen the U.S. healthcare workforce. The upcoming second report will focus on how AI can augment care delivery across all patient populations and help address the projected shortfall of 3.2 million healthcare workers by 2026. It is set to be released later this month.

"AI is not a silver bullet, but it is a powerful tool," added Gables. "Used wisely, it can protect access to care and improve outcomes for those who need it most, beginning with older adults."

Source:

American Academy of Physician Associates

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Resistance training may help preserve aging nerves
Population aging identified as largest contributor to the increasing burden of musculoskeletal disorders
Senescent cell subtypes do not respond equally to treatment, study shows
Cumulative social advantage linked to slower biological aging and lower inflammation
Measles resurgence highlights need for better vaccination awareness among healthcare workers
AI model maps lifetime disease risks to transform future healthcare planning
Groundbreaking MRI technique reveals microvascular pulsations in the aging brain
Experts call for coordinated global action to make the most of Alzheimer’s treatments

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
CoQ10 shows promise in boosting female fertility by reviving aging eggs