NYU Langone achieves eleventh straight A grade for patient safety

NYU Langone hospitals continue to receive elite distinctions in patient safety and quality, joining just 1 percent of hospitals nationwide to receive 11 consecutive "A" grades from The Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit watchdog organization focused on healthcare safety and quality.

The "A" rating applies to Tisch Hospital and Kimmel Pavilion in Manhattan, NYU Langone Hospital—Brooklyn and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.

Additionally, NYU Langone Hospital—Suffolk advanced from a "C" to a "B" Leapfrog grade just eight months after completing its merger with the health system. The higher grade is the latest advancement since the hospital began its affiliation with NYU Langone in 2022. Since then, NYU Langone Hospital—Suffolk has expanded services and quality enhancements, such as shortening length of stay by more than a day, reducing arrival-to-provider wait times in the emergency department by more than 70 percent, to less than eight minutes, and advancing to an American College of Surgeons verified Level 2 adult trauma center.

NYU Langone's reputation in the communities we serve is built on a foundation of safe, top-quality care, thanks to our teams who put their patients first every day. Leapfrog is one of the best barometers patients can look to in determining where to receive their care, and we are proud of these ratings. This includes NYU Langone Hospital—Suffolk, where the pace of improvements has been extraordinary, because of the incredible work of our teams there." Alec Kimmelman, MD, PhD, Dean and CEO of NYU Langone Health

Twice each year, The Leapfrog Group evaluates nearly 3,000 acute-care hospitals nationwide across 30 evidence-based patient safety performance measures, including the prevention of medical errors, injuries, accidents, infections and other potential harms to patients. Grades are assigned to hospitals across the country based on their performance regarding these measures. These grades are peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public. Just over 32 percent of hospitals in the nation, and only 23 percent of hospitals in the state of New York, achieved an A grade in the fall 2025 survey.