Radiometer featured in the 2025 edition of the Healthcare & Life Sciences Review Denmark

Copenhagen, Denmark - Radiometer is proud to announce its inclusion in the 2025 edition of Healthcare & Life Sciences Review Denmark, published by Pharma Boardroom. The publication highlights key players shaping the future of healthcare and life sciences across the region.

As part of the feature, Pharma Boardroom conducted an in-depth interview with Radiometer’s President and CEO, Francis Van Parys, who shared insights into Radiometer’s strategy and commitment to playing a key role in acute care diagnostics.

“We needed to shift from a predominantly product-centered approach to one that placed patients and clinical decision-makers at the core of our thinking,” Van Parys stated.

“We are not simply a blood gas testing company, nor solely a point-of-care player. We are a critical enabler of time-sensitive clinical decisions, supporting healthcare systems to operate more efficiently and serve patients more effectively.”

The full interview is available here: Pharma Boardroom Francis Van Parys President Ceo Radiometer, and the report can be accessed here: Denmark Country Report 2025.

Radiometer remains committed to advancing diagnostic excellence and supporting healthcare professionals worldwide.

About Radiometer