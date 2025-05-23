Radiometer expands clinical intelligence software suite with AI-enabled tool to improve triage in overcrowded Emergency Departments

Radiometer, a leading medical device company specializing in acute care testing solutions, today announced an addition to their product portfolio of tools for clinical decision support, an AI-powered clinical intelligence tool, TriageGO.



TriageGO is a pioneering software tool that leverages machine learning to prioritize patients in the Emergency Department (ED) based on the risk of various clinical outcomes. Traditional triage methodologies prioritize patients based on anticipated resource utilization, which can present challenges in the modern ED where even low-acuity patients will often receive multiple diagnostics, treatments, or medications before being discharged. Several peer-reviewed clinical research studies have been published demonstrating the efficacy of TriageGO, and it is already used in multiple health systems in the United States. This innovative tool is revolutionizing emergency department operations and enhancing both efficiency and safety for clinicians and patients.

“In today’s chaotic and overcrowded emergency departments, triage has become a foundational process for safe and efficient management of critical patients,” says Francis Van Parys, CEO and President of Radiometer. “TriageGO utilizes patient demographics, vital signs, medical history, and other objective data points to help caregivers evaluate the proper acuity level at triage. By leveraging artificial intelligence, TriageGO has proven to reduce time-to-care for the most critically ill patients, while reducing overall length-of-stay in the ED."



TriageGO was developed by researchers at Johns Hopkins Medicine and subsequently the affiliated startup, StoCastic, before being acquired by Danaher in late 2022 as part of the Beckman Coulter portfolio.



TriageGO complements the commercial partnership that Radiometer signed with Etiometry, a leader in clinical intelligence software for intensive care units, in 2024. While the partnership with Etiometry focuses on supporting clinical decision-making in the ICU, TriageGO is designed for the emergency department



TriageGO will initially only be available in the US.



Read more about TriageGO here.

About Radiometer

Whatever comes next, we make sure life comes first. Radiometer develops, manufactures, and markets solutions for blood sampling, blood gas analysis, transcutaneous monitoring, immunoassay testing, and related IT management systems. Today, Radiometer's products and solutions are used in hospitals, clinics, and laboratories in over 130 countries, providing information on critical parameters in acute care diagnostics. Through connected solutions, expert knowledge, and trusted partnerships, we help health care professionals make diagnostic decisions to improve patient care. To learn more, visit www.radiometer.com.