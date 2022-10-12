Radiometer strengthens its global Immunoassay Business in Turku

Radiometer announces that it will purchase its current facility in Turku and expand the site’s production and R&D capabilities, a move that will grow its global immunoassay business.

By moving from a lease agreement to ownership of the site, Radiometer is strengthening its global production and development activities to accommodate the future growth of its global immunoassay business.

“We are securing additional space to double the production and R&D space in Turku during the coming years to accommodate for the future growth of Radiometer Turku, and to keep a leading role in assay development” says Sebastian Kräemer, General Manager of Radiometer Turku Oy.

Sanna Wallenborg, Vice president and General Manager of Radiometer’s Immunoassay Business unit adds, “This is a very important milestone for our entire Immunoassay Business, securing that we can meet increasing customer demands and deliver on our growth strategy.”

Radiometer, founded in Denmark in 1935, introduced the world’s first commercially available blood gas analyzer, and their products and solutions provide information on critical parameters in acute care, supporting the diagnosis of critically ill patients. Radiometer Turku Oy develops, designs, and manufactures immunoassay test kits for immunoassay testing, including cardiac and infection biomarkers.

Following the investment into a new production line in Turku in 2021, the acquisition of the site is part of Radiometers multi-million Euro investment to secure the space needed to support their growth strategy. Half of the building has been rented and occupied by Radiometer for years. “The site will be equipped with the latest production technologies, including Artificial Intelligence and IoT, and I look forward to an exciting future ahead as we embark on this new chapter of our growth journey” Sebastian ends.

CBRE and Hannes Snellman acted as Radiometer’s advisors on the acquisition of the building.