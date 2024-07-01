Radiometer and Etiometry announce commercial partnership to empower physicians by optimizing workflows and decision making in high acuity care settings

Radiometer, a leading medical device company specializing in acute care testing solutions, and Etiometry, a leader in clinical decision-support software for critical care, today announced a new commercial partnership to enhance clinical decision making and workflows in hospital settings. Integrating the Etiometry platform with Radiometer’s acute care diagnostic solutions, empowers clinicians in critical care settings to view blood gas results, along with other physiologic parameters, other key clinical data, and AI-based patient risk analytics consolidated on a single screen.

Related Stories

Tiffany Murphy, VP/GM Radiometer, North America, Jose Antunes, Vice President, GM Acute Care Diagnostics at Radiometer and Shane Cooke, President & CEO of Etiometry.

​​​​​​​Image Credit: Radiometer Medical

The partnership positions Radiometer and Etiometry to offer clinicians, in critical care settings, a powerful platform for timely understanding of patient condition. This will drive the best possible care escalation and de-escalation decisions to improve outcomes and hospital economics.

‘We are delighted to be partnering with Etiometry using its clinical intelligence platform alongside our powerful acute care testing solutions to widen our support to healthcare providers,’ says Tiffany Murphy, VP/GM Radiometer, North America.

Jose Antunes, Vice President, GM Acute Care Diagnostics at Radiometer, adds,

‘Partnerships around scientific innovation are key to turning bold ideas into impactful solutions improving clinical workflows and patient outcomes. I’m excited to follow the rollout of this solution in the US, as part of our portfolio, in a special year where we are celebrating our 70th anniversary as pioneers in acute care diagnostics.’

‘Etiometry’s clinical intelligence platform paired with Radiometer’s acute care diagnostics solutions empower clinicians in critical care settings to gain important clinical insights and to have a complete longitudinal view of their patients,’ says Shane Cooke, President & CEO of Etiometry. ‘This includes key clinical information from the EHR, and AI-based analytics on one screen. In the context of clinical workflows, it will improve patient care decisions and reduce length of stay. This collaboration builds on the successful project started in June 2022 between our companies in the NICU and now broadens out to all ICUs in adult and pediatric critical care settings.’

Please contact your local Radiometer Sales Representative in the US for more information.

About Etiometry

Founded in 2010, Etiometry is a leader in clinical decision-support software designed to help clinicians in the intensive care setting make data-based decisions regarding their patients’ care and treatment. The company’s technologies provide valuable clinical insight and analysis to support early recognition of subtle changes in patients’ conditions to avoid complications and speed recovery. With roots in pediatric ICUs, Etiometry’s software is utilized in more than 30 of the top U.S. children’s hospitals and now in a growing number of top adult hospitals. Etiometry is committed to improving patient outcomes, increasing clinical efficiency, and lowering the cost of care through the more effective use of data.

To learn more, visit www.etiometry.com.

About Radiometer

Whatever comes next, we make sure life comes first. Radiometer develops, manufactures, and markets solutions for blood sampling, blood gas analysis, transcutaneous monitoring, immunoassay testing, and related IT management systems. Today, Radiometer products and solutions are used in hospitals, clinics, and laboratories in over 130 countries, providing information on critical parameters in acute care diagnostics.

Through connected solutions, expert knowledge, and trusted partnership, we help health care professionals make diagnostic decisions to improve patient care.

To learn more, visit www.radiometer.com

Posted in: Business / Finance | Miscellaneous News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Radiometer Medical. (2024, July 01). Radiometer and Etiometry announce commercial partnership to empower physicians by optimizing workflows and decision making in high acuity care settings. News-Medical. Retrieved on July 01, 2024 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240701/Radiometer-and-Etiometry-announce-commercial-partnership-to-empower-physicians-by-optimizing-workflows-and-decision-making-in-high-acuity-care-settings.aspx.

  • MLA

    Radiometer Medical. "Radiometer and Etiometry announce commercial partnership to empower physicians by optimizing workflows and decision making in high acuity care settings". News-Medical. 01 July 2024. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240701/Radiometer-and-Etiometry-announce-commercial-partnership-to-empower-physicians-by-optimizing-workflows-and-decision-making-in-high-acuity-care-settings.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Radiometer Medical. "Radiometer and Etiometry announce commercial partnership to empower physicians by optimizing workflows and decision making in high acuity care settings". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240701/Radiometer-and-Etiometry-announce-commercial-partnership-to-empower-physicians-by-optimizing-workflows-and-decision-making-in-high-acuity-care-settings.aspx. (accessed July 01, 2024).

  • Harvard

    Radiometer Medical. 2024. Radiometer and Etiometry announce commercial partnership to empower physicians by optimizing workflows and decision making in high acuity care settings. News-Medical, viewed 01 July 2024, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240701/Radiometer-and-Etiometry-announce-commercial-partnership-to-empower-physicians-by-optimizing-workflows-and-decision-making-in-high-acuity-care-settings.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Radiometer strengthens its global Immunoassay Business in Turku
Radiometer partners with Technicon on a robotic solution to free up time in the lab
A practical guide to critical parameters in acute care testing
The future of diagnostics and the importance of blood gas analysis
Radiometer celebrates 70 years in acute care diagnostics
Second Radiometer donation to support Red Cross COVID19 response

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Trending Stories

More Content from Radiometer Medical

See all content from Radiometer Medical

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Radiometer launches the next generation of transcutaneous monitoring in Canada