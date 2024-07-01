Radiometer and Etiometry announce commercial partnership to empower physicians by optimizing workflows and decision making in high acuity care settings

Radiometer, a leading medical device company specializing in acute care testing solutions, and Etiometry, a leader in clinical decision-support software for critical care, today announced a new commercial partnership to enhance clinical decision making and workflows in hospital settings. Integrating the Etiometry platform with Radiometer’s acute care diagnostic solutions, empowers clinicians in critical care settings to view blood gas results, along with other physiologic parameters, other key clinical data, and AI-based patient risk analytics consolidated on a single screen.

The partnership positions Radiometer and Etiometry to offer clinicians, in critical care settings, a powerful platform for timely understanding of patient condition. This will drive the best possible care escalation and de-escalation decisions to improve outcomes and hospital economics.

‘We are delighted to be partnering with Etiometry using its clinical intelligence platform alongside our powerful acute care testing solutions to widen our support to healthcare providers,’ says Tiffany Murphy, VP/GM Radiometer, North America.

Jose Antunes, Vice President, GM Acute Care Diagnostics at Radiometer, adds,

‘Partnerships around scientific innovation are key to turning bold ideas into impactful solutions improving clinical workflows and patient outcomes. I’m excited to follow the rollout of this solution in the US, as part of our portfolio, in a special year where we are celebrating our 70th anniversary as pioneers in acute care diagnostics.’

‘Etiometry’s clinical intelligence platform paired with Radiometer’s acute care diagnostics solutions empower clinicians in critical care settings to gain important clinical insights and to have a complete longitudinal view of their patients,’ says Shane Cooke, President & CEO of Etiometry. ‘This includes key clinical information from the EHR, and AI-based analytics on one screen. In the context of clinical workflows, it will improve patient care decisions and reduce length of stay. This collaboration builds on the successful project started in June 2022 between our companies in the NICU and now broadens out to all ICUs in adult and pediatric critical care settings.’

About Etiometry

Founded in 2010, Etiometry is a leader in clinical decision-support software designed to help clinicians in the intensive care setting make data-based decisions regarding their patients’ care and treatment. The company’s technologies provide valuable clinical insight and analysis to support early recognition of subtle changes in patients’ conditions to avoid complications and speed recovery. With roots in pediatric ICUs, Etiometry’s software is utilized in more than 30 of the top U.S. children’s hospitals and now in a growing number of top adult hospitals. Etiometry is committed to improving patient outcomes, increasing clinical efficiency, and lowering the cost of care through the more effective use of data.

About Radiometer

Whatever comes next, we make sure life comes first. Radiometer develops, manufactures, and markets solutions for blood sampling, blood gas analysis, transcutaneous monitoring, immunoassay testing, and related IT management systems. Today, Radiometer products and solutions are used in hospitals, clinics, and laboratories in over 130 countries, providing information on critical parameters in acute care diagnostics.

Through connected solutions, expert knowledge, and trusted partnership, we help health care professionals make diagnostic decisions to improve patient care.

