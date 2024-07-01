Radiometer celebrates 70 years in acute care diagnostics

In 1954, Radiometer launched the world’s first commercially available blood gas analyzer. This event catapulted a small Danish company that produced devices for the radio industry into the foray of acute care diagnostics.

“With the ‘Astrup Apparatus’ we entered the health care industry and the space of acute care diagnostics,“ says Francis Van Parys, President and CEO of Radiometer. “Little did we know that this device would come to transform the health care industry forever. That it would impact millions of lives around the world.”



He continues. “We started our venture in the blood gas industry by helping the aid of polio patients. Now, critically ill patients are the center of everything we do, and that work continues to this day, impacting around 24 million patients each year.”

Today, Radiometer products and solutions are developed and delivered through a united effort of more than 4400 Radiometer associates and used in hospitals, clinics, and labs in more than 120 countries.

“At Radiometer, we are committed to providing diagnostic solutions to support caregivers,” says Jose Antunes, Vice President and GM, Acute Care Diagnostics.

“As we address the growing and aging population and the need for efficiency at hospitals globally, we see ourselves playing a role in a transformation towards personalized and preventive diagnostics. Developing clinically superior solutions requires partnership, and we look forward to continuing to work closely with industry leaders to tackle challenges in healthcare together."

Here's to 70 more years in acute care diagnostics, 70 years of partnerships, 70 years of innovation and 70 more years of continued support of healthcare professionals in making diagnostic decisions that save lives.

