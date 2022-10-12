Radiometer and Etiometry Announce Partnership to Enhance Neonatal Intensive Care Clinical Workflows and Patient care

Etiometry, a leader in clinical decision-support software for critical care, and Radiometer, a leading medical device company specializing in acute care testing solutions, today announced a new collaboration to enhance the clinical workflows in Neonatal Intensive Care Units (NICU).

The partnership pairs Etiometry’s platform to create a holistic view of the patient’s clinical picture empowering rapid, informed decision-making with Radiometer’s Transcutaneous Monitoring (TCM) solution, focused on monitoring ventilation of neonatal patients. Integrating the Etiometry platform with Radiometer’s real-time Transcutaneous Monitoring solutions will allow clinicians across the care continuum to view carbon dioxide trends with other physiologic parameters consolidated on one screen to streamline patient care management.

The data will also help fuel clinical research activities by Etiometry and Radiometer aimed to demonstrate the minimization of ventilation times and improve extubation failure rates, with the goal to help reduce the time a patient needs to spend in the NICU as well as the associated costs of long NICU stays. The first phase of the partnership will validate proof of concept.

“The care that neonates receive in the first hours and days of their life can have a significant impact on their quality of life,” says Henrik Schimmell, CEO and President of Radiometer. “Supporting caregivers in making well-informed treatment decisions is therefore crucial, and this partnership with Etiometry has the potential to make it easier for clinicians to provide the right treatment at the right time.“

Related Stories

Etiometry’s platform enables hospitals to embed their specific clinical protocols and workflows into the software, automatically screening all patients for eligibility and tracking performance once a protocol is initiated. Incorporating Radiometer’s transcutaneous monitoring data into the Etiometry platform can further reduce the burden of manual protocol management.

“Etiometry brings deep expertise in managing data analytics with its Clinical Decision Support platform that modernizes clinical workflow management and associated patient care activities through its customizable Clinical Management Application, says Shane Cooke, President & CEO of Etiometry.

“This partnership with Radiometer propels our ability to serve our customers with the essential patient data they need to make informed care decisions.”

About Etiometry

Founded in 2010, Etiometry is a leader in clinical decision-support software designed to help clinicians in the intensive care setting make data-based decisions regarding their patients’ care and treatment. The company’s technologies provide valuable clinical insight and analysis to support early recognition of subtle changes in patients’ conditions to avoid complications and speed recovery. With roots in pediatric ICUs, Etiometry’s software is utilized in more than 20 of the top U.S. children’s hospitals and a growing number of top adult hospitals. Etiometry is committed to improving patient outcomes, increasing clinical efficiency, and lowering the cost of care through the more effective use of data. To learn more, visit www.etiometry.com.

About Radiometer

Whatever comes next, we make sure life comes first. Radiometer develops, manufactures, and markets solutions for blood sampling, blood gas analysis, transcutaneous monitoring, immunoassay testing, and related IT management systems. Today, Radiometer products and solutions are used in hospitals, clinics, and laboratories in over 130 countries, providing information on critical parameters in acute care diagnostics. Through connected solutions, expert knowledge, and trusted partnership, we help health care professionals make diagnostic decisions to improve patient care.  

Posted in: Child Health News | Business / Finance

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Radiometer Medical. (2022, October 12). Radiometer and Etiometry Announce Partnership to Enhance Neonatal Intensive Care Clinical Workflows and Patient care. News-Medical. Retrieved on October 12, 2022 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20221012/Radiometer-and-Etiometry-Announce-Partnership-to-Enhance-Neonatal-Intensive-Care-Clinical-Workflows-and-Patient-care.aspx.

  • MLA

    Radiometer Medical. "Radiometer and Etiometry Announce Partnership to Enhance Neonatal Intensive Care Clinical Workflows and Patient care". News-Medical. 12 October 2022. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20221012/Radiometer-and-Etiometry-Announce-Partnership-to-Enhance-Neonatal-Intensive-Care-Clinical-Workflows-and-Patient-care.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Radiometer Medical. "Radiometer and Etiometry Announce Partnership to Enhance Neonatal Intensive Care Clinical Workflows and Patient care". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20221012/Radiometer-and-Etiometry-Announce-Partnership-to-Enhance-Neonatal-Intensive-Care-Clinical-Workflows-and-Patient-care.aspx. (accessed October 12, 2022).

  • Harvard

    Radiometer Medical. 2022. Radiometer and Etiometry Announce Partnership to Enhance Neonatal Intensive Care Clinical Workflows and Patient care. News-Medical, viewed 12 October 2022, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20221012/Radiometer-and-Etiometry-Announce-Partnership-to-Enhance-Neonatal-Intensive-Care-Clinical-Workflows-and-Patient-care.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Radiometer helps increase sepsis awareness as sponsor of Global Sepsis Alliance
Radiometer partners with Technicon on a robotic solution to free up time in the lab
The future of diagnostics and the importance of blood gas analysis
A practical guide to critical parameters in acute care testing
Our commitment to a more sustainable future
Radiometer launches the next generation of transcutaneous monitoring in Canada
Radiometer's ABL9 blood gas analyzer awarded Red Dot Design Award
Second Radiometer donation to support Red Cross COVID19 response

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

More Content from Radiometer Medical

See all content from Radiometer Medical
You might also like...
Radiometer's AQT90 FLEX analyzers used to assess D-dimer point-of-care testing for DVT