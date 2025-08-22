Danaher Corporation 2025 sustainability report

As a Danaher Operating Company, Radiometer’s progress is highlighted in Danaher’s newly launched Sustainability Report, showcasing our collective dedication to sustainable practices.

"We are committed to reducing our environmental footprint while delivering healthcare solutions that empower caregivers to make diagnostic decisions that save lives,” shares Thomas Helsted-Winkel, Senior Director, Global Sustainability, EHS & Facilities.

“This journey is powered by the dedication and innovation of our teams. We've achieved significant milestones, such as cutting our scope 1 and 2 CO 2 emissions by half over the past four years and reducing landfill waste by more than half, with a goal of zero waste to landfill by 2035.”

He continues, “our efforts in circular design—using bio-based plastics, eliminating unnecessary materials, and implementing reverse logistics to reuse packaging materials—are redefining how we contribute to the healthcare industry with less environmental impact."

Radiometer is proud of its progress and grateful for the support of all associates, partners, and customers.

Read more about the sustainability journey and accomplishments of Radiometer and other Danaher Operating Companies in the 2025 Danaher Sustainability Report.