Radiometer partners with Technicon on a robotic solution to free up time in the lab

Copenhagen, Denmark - Radiometer Medical ApS collaborates with Technicon A/S on a robotic solution —a cobot— to reduce manual work in the blood sampling process for Radiometer ABL800 FLEX blood gas analyzer customers in the Nordics. A cobot is a collaborative robot intended for interaction between humans and the robot.

The compact UR 3e cobot holds the test tube to the ABL800 FLEX blood gas analyzer for data registration and sample testing.

Image Credit: Radiometer
 

In the blood gas testing workflow, the UR 3e cobot:

  • takes a test tube from a rack
  • registers the sample
  • removes the cap
  • holds the test tube on the ABL800 FLEX analyzer for aspiration and
  • (once the test is completed) returns the test tube on the rack and puts the cap back on.

Automating this process enables lab technicians to focus on tasks other than holding the test tube to the analyzer and waiting for testing to be completed.

“Empowering caregivers is one of our objectives at Radiometer,” says Henrik Schimmell, CEO and President of Radiometer. “One way of doing that is to provide our customers with solutions to improve workflows and automate processes. Therefore, we’re very eager to collaborate with Technicon on this robot solution, which is aimed at answering our customers’ needs, enabling them to spend less time on manual work while our analyzers continue to test on blood samples.” —Henrik Schimmell, President and CEO, Radiometer Medical ApS

Technicon CEO, Casper Hansen, adds, "The collaboration between Radiometer and Technicon underlines the potential of advanced and user-friendly robot technology - not least in terms of relieving staff groups of repetitive tasks and thus freeing up resources for other value-creating tasks".

The first solution is currently being used at Glostrup Hospital in Denmark.

About Radiometer

Whatever comes next, we make sure life comes first.

Radiometer products and solutions are used in hospitals, clinics, and laboratories in over 130 countries, providing information on critical parameters in acute care diagnostics.

If you ever wondered what’s within you, there’s no better time to find out. Check out our current job openings.

About Technicon 

Technicon use cutting edge technology to design and develop complete automation solutions across many industries. Having a clear focus on flexible automation, which ensures short changeover times and increased collaboration opportunities between robots and humans.

Technicon are specialized in providing solutions for international companies within the pharma, biotech and medtech-industry developed in close collaboration with a broad range of various customers.

