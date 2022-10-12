The future of diagnostics and the importance of blood gas analysis

Despite its diminutive size, Denmark boasts a world-renowned healthcare and life sciences industry, and Radiometer has played an active role since we introduced the world’s first commercially available blood gas analyzer in 1954.

In an exclusive new report, PharmaBoardroom examines the fundamentals behind Denmark’s strong global positioning within the life sciences and diagnostics industry. In the report, Henrik Schimmell, President and CEO of Radiometer, talks about the importance of blood gas analysis and what’s next for Radiometer and the diagnostics industry.

“Our field and industry are in constant development and many new disruptions are now seeing the light of day,” Henrik states as he talks about the trends that are defining our industry. Three trends stand out to Henrik: expanding the parameters that define blood gases, innovating the clinical and operation workflows in hospital settings, and digital infrastructure and connected services.

Read the full interview with Henrik Schimmell.

Link to the full report from PharmaBoardroom.

About Radiometer

Whatever comes next, we make sure life comes first. Radiometer products and solutions are used in hospitals, clinics, and laboratories in over 130 countries, providing information on critical parameters in acute care diagnostics. Through connected solutions, expert knowledge, and trusted partnerships, we help healthcare professionals make diagnostic decisions to improve patient care.

About PharmaBoardroom

PharmaBoardroom is a global platform for C-level healthcare executives.