Astrocyte-driven approach shows potential to reverse cognitive decline in Alzheimer’s

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Baylor College of MedicineNov 21 2025

Researchers at Baylor College of Medicine have discovered a natural mechanism that clears existing amyloid plaques in the brains of mouse models of Alzheimer's disease and preserves cognitive function. The mechanism involves recruiting brain cells known as astrocytes, star shaped cells in the brain, to remove the toxic amyloid plaques that build up in many Alzheimer's disease brains. Increasing the production of Sox9, a key protein that regulates astrocyte functions during aging, triggered the astrocytes' ability to remove amyloid plaques. The study, published in Nature Neuroscience, suggests a potential astrocyte-based therapeutic approach to ameliorate cognitive decline in neurodegenerative disease.

"Astrocytes perform diverse tasks that are essential for normal brain function, including facilitating brain communications and memory storage. As the brain ages, astrocytes show profound functional alterations; however, the role these alterations play in aging and neurodegeneration is not yet understood," said first author Dr. Dong-Joo Choi, who was at the Center for Cell and Gene Therapy and the Department of Neurosurgery at Baylor while he was working on this project. Choi currently is an assistant professor at the Center for Neuroimmunology and Glial Biology, Institute of Molecular Medicine at the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston.

In the current study, researchers looked to identify mechanisms associated with astrocyte aging and Alzheimer's disease, focusing on Sox9, as this protein is a top regulator of multiple genes in aging astrocytes.

"We manipulated the expression of the Sox9 gene to assess its role in maintaining astrocyte function in the aging brain and in Alzheimer's disease models," said corresponding author Dr. Benjamin Deneen, professor and Dr. Russell J. and Marian K. Blattner Chair in the Department of Neurosurgery, director of the Center for Cancer Neuroscience, a member of the Dan L Duncan Comprehensive Cancer Center at Baylor and a principal investigator at the Jan and Dan Duncan Neurological Research Institute at Texas Children's Hospital.

An important point of our experimental design is that we worked with mouse models of Alzheimer's disease that had already developed cognitive impairment, such as memory deficits, and had amyloid plaques in the brain. We believe these models are more relevant to what we see in many patients with Alzheimer's disease symptoms than other models in which these types of experiments are conducted before the plaques form."

Dr. Dong-Joo Choi, First Author

In these Alzheimer's mice, the team over expressed or eliminated Sox9 and then assessed the cognitive function of individual mice for six months, evaluating the animals' ability to recognize objects or places. At the end of the experiment, the researchers measured plaque deposition in the brains.

Compared to reducing Sox9 expression, increasing it had the opposite effect. Sox9 knockout accelerated plaque formation, reduced astrocyte complexity and decreased clearance of amyloid deposits. Overexpression reversed these trends, promoting plaque clearance, while increasing the cells' activity and complexity. Importantly, overexpression of Sox9 also preserved cognitive function in these mice, indicating that astrocytic clearance of plaques halts neurodegenerative-related cognitive decline.

Related Stories

"We found that increasing Sox9 expression triggered astrocytes to ingest more amyloid plaques, clearing them from the brain like a vacuum cleaner," Deneen said. "Most current treatments focus on neurons or try to prevent the formation of amyloid plaques. This study suggests that enhancing astrocytes' natural ability to clean up could be just as important."

Choi, Deneen and their colleagues caution that more research is needed to understand how Sox9 works in the human brain over time. But their work opens the door to therapies that could one day harness the power of astrocytes to fight neurodegenerative diseases.

Sanjana Murali, Wookbong Kwon, Junsung Woo, Eun-Ah Christine Song, Yeunjung Ko, Debo Sardar, Brittney Lozzi, Yi-Ting Cheng, Michael R. Williamson, Teng-Wei Huang, Kaitlyn Sanchez and Joanna Jankowsky, all at Baylor College of Medicine, also contributed to this work.

This work was supported by National Institutes of Health grants (R35-NS132230, R01- AG071687, R01-CA284455, K01-AG083128, R56-MH133822). Further support was provided by the David and Eula Wintermann Foundation, the Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health & Human Development of the National Institutes of Health under Award Number P50HD103555 and by joint resources from Houston Methodist and Baylor College of Medicine.

Source:

Baylor College of Medicine

Journal reference:

DOI: 10.1038/s41593-025-02115-w

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Coffee protects the brain, metabolism, and immunity at the molecular level
Daily berries and cocoa enhance mood by targeting key brain pathways
Low-intensity noise therapy shows how tuning sound to the brain can ease tinnitus
How soccer fandom rewires the brain
Clogged brain drains may signal early Alzheimer's risk
Breakthrough in growing brain tissue models using fully animal-free materials
New therapy restores vision after stroke induced blindness
Study: Biological underpinnings of autism and ADHD may transcend traditional diagnostic boundaries

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Brain recordings reveal short-lived effects of tirzepatide on food cravings